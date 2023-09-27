Black Women In The News: Deborah Roberts Named Co-Anchor at ABC News’ ’20/20′

Photo by Michael Le Brecht II/ABC via Getty Images DEBORAH ROBERTS

Veteran journalist Deborah Roberts is making some well-deserved moves at ABC News. Roberts has been named the permanent co-anchor of the network’s primetime news magazine show 20/20.

The Emmy Award-winner has been at ABC for 28 years and began reporting for 20/20 after getting recruited by TV pioneer Barbara Walters.

“Once you have really planted yourself firmly into a program like this as I have over the years, you look for more,” Roberts, 63, told Variety in an interview published on Tuesday, adding that the advancement to co-anchor helps solve that. “You always feel like you have a little more ownership of a program and more of a say in what it’s all about.”

She will co-anchor the program with David Muir, who has been with the program since 2013. “Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does,” Muir told Variety. “I cannot wait to stand beside her on ’20/20.'”

Before taking on her current position at 20/20, Roberts has reported for ABC News’ Nightline, Good Morning America, and David Muir’s World News Tonight. She has additionally filled in for an anchor on GMA and has been a guest co-host of The View.

Roberts received a Peabody Award for the “20/20” special “Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor.” She will also continue to report across all programs and platforms as senior national affairs correspondent.

The respected journalist took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers on Tuesday. “I have some news to share. I am thrilled and humbled to step into the role as co-anchor @abc2020 alongside my friend and colleague @davidmuirabc,” she said.

“We are proud to carry on the tradition of in-depth reporting on this venerable newsmagazine, which has revealed truths and opened hearts and minds for 46 years, beginning with the great Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs,” Roberts continued. “It is the thrill of a lifetime to travel the path which Barbara cleared for women like me who dreamed of reporting meaningful and life-changing stories.”

Roberts is married to longtime Today show weatherman and fan favorite Al Roker, who also took to social media to share a congratulatory message to his wife.

“So proud of @debrobertsabc being named co-anchor alongside @davidmuirabc of legendary #newsmagazine @abc2020,” Roker wrote. “It was 28 years ago when #barbarawalters was on the other end of the phone, inciting Deborah to lunch and talk about joining g her on the broadcast. And now, she gets to continue that legacy,” Roker wrote on Instagram.

ABC News president Kim Goodwin called Roberts as a “first-class journalist.” “Deborah Roberts is one of a kind — a first-class journalist who brings heart, authority, and integrity to every story she covers,” Goodwin shared, per Variety. “Along with David Muir, she embodies the DNA of 20/20, inspiring the team and people around the world with every thoughtful word, inspiring report, and impactful interview.”

