Police Launch International Search For Suspect After Nurse Found Dead In Boston Airport Garage

BAMSI X / People

After being reported missing by family members, Margeret “Maggie” Mbitu’s body was discovered in the Central Parking garage of Boston Logan International Airport. Police believe the man who killed her then “boarded a flight to Kenya.”

The 31-year-old nurse was last seen after leaving work on October 31 before authorities found her body the next day. Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police said, “Evidence indicates that she was a victim of a homicide.”

“Investigators observed large slash wounds on Mbitu’s face and neck, as well as a puncture wound on her side,” local news outlet WCVB reports. “They observed a large amount of blood inside the vehicle.”

Kevin Kangethe has been identified as the main suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“The investigation indicates that Kangethe and Ms. Mbitu knew each other and that the homicide was not a random act. There is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers,” says Procopio. According to the arrest warrant, Kangethe and Mbitu were reportedly dating.

Surveillance video footage shows 40-year-old Kangethe driving into the garage, parking, and checking in for his flight to Kenya.

Mbitu’s cousin, George Kamau told NBC10 Boston that her family is grieving and in shock, saying “We have lost a beautiful girl that we all loved — quite a treasure to us,” continuing, “Quite a happy person, in and outside.”

“We want justice for Maggie, and we will not rest until that is done,” Kamau added.

State police are now coordinating with Kenyan authorities to locate Kangethe, as a wanted suspect in Mbitu’s murder.

Todd McGee, a former Massachusetts state trooper, believes that Kangethe can be extradited given the friendly relationship between the two countries.

“If there’s enough information that our authorities here in the U.S. can pass onto the Kenyan authorities, they may be able to make an arrest rather swiftly,” McGee stated.

Massachusetts State Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office issued a press release, stating “[t]here is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers…No further information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

At this time, the Mbitu family is requesting privacy, and the media is being asked to respect their wishes.