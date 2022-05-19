Black-Owned EdTech Startup Raises $3.25M To Help Bring Classrooms To The Metaverse

In case you haven’t heard, the Metaverse is here to stay. Described as the physical and digital overlap of socialization, business, shopping and entertainment, it has touched every aspect of our lives. Now, with the rise of edutech, it’s showing up in classrooms as well and a Black woman-owned startup is making waves in the space.

STEMuli, a Web3 education startup, recently announced $3.25 million in seed funding by Slauson & Co,Valor Ventures and Draper Associates.The startup created a 3D game-based platform to the core classroom that aims to connect companies to the K-12 workforce to the future.Initially launched in Dallas schools, the funding will be used to expand to New York, California, Illinois, Georgia, and Washington D.C. according to a news release.

“We’re bringing this technology to the country’s largest urban school districts, of which majority of the students are economically disadvantaged,” said Taylor Shead, founder and CEO of STEMuli in a news release. “Our vision is to improve learning outcomes by providing ALL students with an experience that rivals playing their favorite video game. The Metaverse consists of the STEMuli navigator, a GPS of learning that ensures every learner reaches their destination every time. Soon learning will be as reliable and ubiquitous as Google Maps. We are pioneering the learn-to-earn model to increase engagement, and utilizing AI to improve teacher’s productivity. The Metaverse is a game-changer for teachers and learners.”

Among the investor table is Renee Montgomery, WNBA Champion, Co-owner of the Atlanta Dream, and General Partner at Valor Ventures.

“If you know me, you know ‘moments equal momentum,'” Montgomery said in news release. “Each moment in the STEMuli Educational Metaverse brings momentum to personalized academic achievement of every student, regardless of background or socioeconomic status, whether students are college-bound or career track–STEMuli brings the momentum!”