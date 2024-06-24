Black Homeowners File Federal Civil Rights Lawsuit After Allegedly Being Harassed By White Neighbors For Years

Grace Cary/ Getty Images

Homeownership is often seen as the epitome of the “American Dream.” However, for Angela and Prince Floyd, one of the first Black families to move into the suburban Maryland neighborhood of Calvert Manor in Accokeek, the homeownership experience turned into a nightmare.

On Juneteenth, the Floyds filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Prince George’s County, Calvert Manor Civic Association (CMCA), and several white residents of the community, claiming they have been unjustly targeted with citations and forced to endure unnecessary interactions with law enforcement because they are Black. According to the complaint, the family has endured persistent harassment from white neighbors, which diminished their ability to enjoy their waterfront property.

Since moving into their home, the Floyds said they have been the subject of more than 100 complaints to the police, many of which occurred while hosting private social gatherings on their own property. In over 50 of these instances, the police even showed up at their door to question the Floyds. The lawsuit references the disparate treatment they were subject to in that none of their neighbors submitted “a single complaint to the police when white residents of the community host similar private gatherings.”

The Floyds purported that their white neighbors also publicly called them “criminals” on top of claiming the family “was destroying the fabric of the Calvert Manor neighborhood.”

“The actions taken against the Floyds are deeply troubling and represent a blatant disregard for their civil rights,” said Jordan D. Howlette of JD Howlette Law which is representing the family.

The Floyds also allege the CMCA, “a civic organization for households in the Calvert Manor neighborhood that is comprised almost entirely of white residents,” wrongfully denied them membership. In addition, the Floyds said their neighbors “conspired amongst each other and improperly levied various political connections to target the Floyds with unjustified law enforcement and code enforcement actions, including frivolous citations and the installation of ‘no parking’ signs along the Floyds’ property line.” The complaint also states that county governmental agencies were misused in order “to harass and intimidate the Floyds.”

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of violating the Floyds’ rights under various federal and state laws, including Sections 1981 and 1982 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, Section 1983 of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, and the Fair Housing Act, as stated in a press release from the Floyds’ attorneys. They are seeking compensation, punitive damages and injunctive relief to prevent further bad acts from their neighbors.

“No family should have to endure such egregious acts of harassment and discrimination based on their race, especially within their own community,” Howlett said. “This lawsuit seeks accountability for the substantial harm inflicted upon the Floyds, and other families like them, while also serving as a reminder that everyone has federally protected rights to enjoy their home without fear of racial bias and intimidation.”