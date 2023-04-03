Black Father Gifts His Son 40 Acres Of Land For His 13th Birthday

A father from California gifted his son something quite valuable for his birthday: 40 acres of land.

Faheem Muhammad, an entrepreneur from Los Angeles, gifted the land in San Diego to his son, also named Faheem, for his 13th birthday and posted it online, where it went viral, CBS8 reports.

Muhammad, the co-founder of a real estate investment company, says that he bought 198 acres of land in 2021 to get away from city life. “We see clear space, where we can uninterruptedly enjoy nature, especially growing up in a congested city like L.A. When we are out here, it’s totally different,” Muhammad told CBS 8.

Muhammad’s company Oasis Investment Group buys and rebuilds properties in the South Side of Chicago. The company also teaches people about homeownership.

He said his mother, Aminah Muhammad, taught him and his siblings the importance of owning property and contributing to society when they were children.

So when his son turned 13 on March 16, he gave him a 40-acre portion of the property purchased in 2021 to teach him the importance of land ownership and building generational wealth.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to teach him a life lesson about the land,” Muhammad said.

His son was excited about his new property, which he envisions as an open camping space. He said, “You could build, like, ATVs around the whole thing. Build a zipline from the mountain.”

Muhammad and his family also teach these skills to other Los Angeles children. For years, his mother has arranged Rites of Passage camps for inner-city children.

His siblings have brought kids from their neighborhood in Los Angeles to San Diego County, where they have rented camp space; now, they can bring them to their own property.