Mama, I Made It: These Celebs Share Their ‘Big Break’ Career Stories

Picture this:
It’s 1986, you’re a student of the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, and are out window-shopping. Out of nowhere, a woman approaches and asks, “have you ever thought about modeling?” From there, a you’re whisked away on a runway to walk for one of the biggest designers in the world, just before your 16th birthday.
That’s what happened Naomi Campbell. Thank God she answered “yes” to that woman’s question, who so happened to be Beth Boldt, head of the Synchro Model Agency.
While a life-changing encounter like this is few and far between, everyone has an interesting “big-break” story to tell (from a dream job interview to an acceptance letter from your first-choice school), and we want are more susceptible to listen to them if they’re coming from a celebrity.
While a “big break” can sound far-fetched, they do happen, and incredibly inspiring to learn about. From Lupita Nyong’o to Octavia Spencer, here are some stories from our favorites that attest to the adage, “you never know where tomorrow will take you.”
01
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell said in a Harper’s Bazaar interview: “A woman came up to me and asked if I’d ever thought of modelling. It was Beth Boldt, head of the Synchro agency. My immediate reaction was surprise and excitement,” Campbell told The Guardian. “My mum wanted me to stay on at school and finish my exams. But I wanted things my way, so a few weeks later I went to see Beth on my own. On my first visit, she parted my hair in the middle, did my makeup and took me up on the roof in my school uniform to take a few black-and-white pictures. Eventually, Mum decided I could model, so long as it didn’t interfere with my school work or exams.”
02
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o was an instant star in her very first role. While still a student at Yale Drama, her manager fought to get her an audition in 12 Years A Slave, Steve McQueen (its director) saw her perform and the rest was history. McQueen said he was enthralled with her performance and have sung her praises ever since.
03
Halle Berry
Halle Berry spent her early year living in a homeless shelter in New York City.
After running out of money as a young, aspiring actress in the Big Apple, she was scared witless. “I called my mother and asked her to send me some money, and she said no, and that subsequently led to a year of not speaking to her because I was so upset that she wouldn’t help me,” she shared in a PEOPLE Magazine interview. “That’s probably one of the best things she did for me … She said, ‘If you want to be there, then you work it out.’ And I had to work it out … Giving up was never an option.” She soon landed a role in the movie Jungle Fever in 1991, and the rest was history.
04
Steve Harvey
While chasing his comedy dreams, Harvey was homeless in 80s for three years.
“It was rock bottom,” he said. “But even in my darkest days, I had faith it would turn around.” Fortunately, his luck changed and he was able to perform at Showtime at the Apollo in 1993.
He was seen by the right people, and from there, his star rose.
05
Dwayne Johnson
The Fast & Furious franchise star once had dreams of being an NFL player but had to come to terms with the reality that that wasn’t going to happen for him. “I looked in my pocket, and I had seven bucks. Wow. Seven bucks to my name,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. After that realization, he was approached to join WWE as a wrestler. From there, it’s history.