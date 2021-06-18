Home Where Big Boi and His Dungeon Family Made Classics Can Now Be Rented on Airbnb for a Limited Time.

Big Boi and members of the Dungeon Family (L-R) T-Mo, CeeLo Green, Khujo Goodie, Big Boi, and Big Gipp | Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Rapper Big Boi–one-half of legendary group Outkast— is opening up the home where his Dungeon Family crew produced southern classics for limited overnight stays this summer, Rolling Stone reports.

The artist purchased the home two years ago and has partnered with Airbnb to rent the home for just three nights at $25 a night to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s 1996 LP ATLiens.

The home will only be available June 29, July 1, and July 3. Bookings open on June 25 at 1 pm EDT on Airbnb.

In the listing, Big Boi writes "The Dungeon is where André 3000 and I spent countless hours writing songs and producing beats that became Outkast's early albums. Atlanta taught me the power of community, so in celebration of Black Music Month, I'm inviting fans into the home where Southern hip hop was born."

Staying at the home will be like experiencing an exhibit of this slice of hip-hop history. As per the listing, Big Boi states that highlights of the stay include “guided access to the basement of the house, a ‘90s relic where me and André 3000 recorded some of our early hits, including our debut album Southernplaylisticadillacmuzik. You can still see my signature on the wall if you look closely!; kicking back and playing records in rooms styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations that inspired The Dungeon Family’s tracks; access to a state of the art in-home studio, outfitted with Yamaha audio equipment; arriving in style with local transportation (within Atlanta city limits) to and from the house in an Escalade, discovering surprises throughout the house that are remnants of The Dungeon Family’s illustrious past and lasting impact on music today.”

Airbnb will also make a one-time donation to the Atlanta Public Schools Music Department to “to expand resources and increase access to music education for kids aged K-12th grade,” the listing says.