Biden Campaign Brings In Three Times The Amount Of Trump’s In March

Joe Biden had a noteworthy March in terms of campaign fundraising. According to new filings, the former vice president brought in nearly $50 million dollars in the last month of campaigning, outraising Trump by three times the amount.

FEC records show that March was the strongest fundraising month for Biden, seeing him leap from $18.1 million in February to $46.7 million during the last month of Q1. Aides told CNN that 70 percent of the donations came through online contributions. It’s a noteworthy accomplishment given the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the 2020 political process.

Though Trump spent the month of March holding campaign rallies and touting his accomplishments during the time allotted for coronavirus press briefings, the impeached president only managed to bring in $13.6 million for his campaign, a noted decline from the previous month. It comes as Trump’s approval rating has also started to slip. A Gallup poll released last week showed the biggest drop for Trump since taking office. According to the data, 43 percent of people surveyed approved of Trump’s job as president while 54 percent disapproved. The numbers note a six-point drop from a survey conducted in March.

While Biden’s March numbers give Democrats a reason to celebrate, the veteran politician still enters April more than $70 million behind his rival. With the country still in lockdown mode, campaigns have sought donors through online fundraising events. Earlier this month California Sen. Kamala Harris joined her one-time challenger for a virtual fundraiser.

The senator said of the former VP as it relates to his skills in navigating the current state of the country, “Joe Biden has a way of working on these issues, not only to improve the lives of all Americans, but to improve their ability to believe that everything is going to be okay.”

Days later Biden received another ringing endorsement from former President Barack Obama which helped him bring in $5.25 million over the course of two days, according to Yahoo News!.