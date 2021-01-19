Biden Has Big Plans for First 10 Days

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is assuming the presidency at a profound moment in America’s history. The country faces overlapping crises: more than 24 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, and nearly 400,000 have died. In big cities to small towns, there are lines at food banks, small businesses that have shut their doors or barely hanging on, and a growing number of Americans are experiencing housing insecurity. Moreover, the pandemic has shone a harsh light on persistent racial injustice, while recent hurricanes and wildfires, illustrate the reality of climate change.

All of these issues demand urgent action, according to Ron Klain, the incoming Administration’s Chief of Staff, which Biden will confront immediately. On Inauguration Day (January 20), the 46th President plans to take about a dozen actions to combat the four crises, “restore humanity” to America’s immigration system, and help the government function more effectively. Between January 25 and February 1, Biden plans to sign additional executive actions, memoranda and Cabinet directives.

Here’s some of what Biden’s Administration has planned for the first 10 days in office.