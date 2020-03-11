Biden Secures Big Wins In March 10 Primaries

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden’s winning streak continued on Tuesday night when he easily racked up wins in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho.

With those wins, Biden has widened the gap between him and rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, as he inches closer towards being the party pick for the nomination.

“Tonight we are a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House. That’s our only goal,” a confident Biden told his supporters in Philadelphia, according to NPR.

In an Instagram Live video that night, Sanders supporter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) acknowledged that “tonight’s a tough night.”

“There’s no sugarcoating it,” the progressive Democrat said.

“Tonight’s a tough night for the movement, overall,” she added, “You know, obviously tonight’s a tough night electorally.”