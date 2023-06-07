Biden Announces $115 Million Investment To Upgrade Jackson, MS Water Infrastructure

The long-beleaguered water system in Jackson, MS received its first piece “of a promised $600 million federal investment in the public utility” system.

President Biden and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) delivered the announcement on Tuesday. Jackson will be receiving the initial $115 million out of the $600 million investment by way of the Congressional appropriation from the 2023 Federal budget.

This funding for the majority-Black city, home to almost 150,000 residents, has already hit the ground. According to city water manager Ted Henifin, $15 million has already been spent on leak repairs and engineering for the system, which has faced issues for decades.

On top of fixing leaks in the city’s distribution system, the EPA press release stated that the remainder of this first batch of funds will be spent on “developing a system-wide assessment of valves and hydrants, ensuring adequate pumping capacity to maintain water pressure and distribution, and developing a system stabilization and sustainability plan.”

“For years, the people of Jackson, Mississippi, have suffered the consequences of aging water infrastructure,” Biden opens in a statement released Tuesday. President Biden also acknowledged how “[l]ast summer, the city’s water system reached a crisis point when a major flood aggravated longstanding problems in the system and left tens of thousands of people without any running water for days on end.”

“Long before then, families in Jackson lived under the constant threat of boil water orders,” Biden noted. “All Americans deserve access to clean, safe drinking water. That’s why I directed my Administration to make sure the people of Jackson have the resources they need and deserve,” he continued.

The president also credited the December bipartisan legislation he signed into law for the funds. Biden gave a special shout out to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who represents the majority of the Jackson area, thanking him for his work “and untiring commitment to the Jackson community.”

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan stated, “I’ve had the privilege of meeting with Jackson residents in their homes, in their churches, and in their schools, and I’ve seen firsthand the water infrastructure challenges they’ve endured for far too long.”

“These funds will help stabilize and rebuild the city’s water system and make significant strides to provide reliable water service to people’s homes, schools, and businesses. As I’ve said since the onset of this crisis, we will continue to stand with the people of Jackson and work to resolve this longstanding issue together,” added Regan.

Praise for this announcement also came from across the aisle—Republican Senator Roger Wicker said, “This is great news for the city of Jackson and our state.” “Last year’s prolonged water crisis showed us the urgent need for drinking water infrastructure improvements, and I was glad to work with members of the Mississippi congressional delegation to secure emergency funding to help. With this first award, the City of Jackson will have the resources necessary to begin addressing many of the longstanding challenges with its water supply and help guard against future emergencies,” affirmed Wicker.