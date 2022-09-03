4 Takeaways From President Biden’s Speech On The Threat To Democracy

President Joe Biden gave a primetime speech on Thursday night on what the White House calls “the continued battle for the soul of the nation”.

The speech focused on threats to democracy and took sharp aim at former President Donald Trump and his followers. However, the speech also looked ahead with optimism to the nation’s future.

Biden’s primetime speech comes just months before the November midterm elections, determining which party controls the nation’s main lawmaking bodies.

Here are four takeaways from the president’s address from Independence Hall in Philadelphia: