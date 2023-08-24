“Best Birthday Present Ever”: Ohio Couple Welcomes Twins Born On The Same Day As Their Shared Birthday

Cleveland Clinic/ Twitter.com

Ohio couple Jose Ervin Jr. and his fiancee, Scierra Blair, have two more reasons to celebrate August 18 as a family.

The couple, who already have the same August 18 birthday, now share the special day with their newborn twins! The fraternal twins were born shortly after midnight at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital, with José Ervin III arriving at 12:35 a.m., just one minute before sister Ar’ria Lannette Ervin at 12:36 a.m

“They were my birthday present, and I’m good with that,” an excited Ervin, 31, told PEOPLE. “I’m so stoked. I kiss them like 30,000 times a day.”

What are the odds?! Mom, Dad and their newborn twins all share the same birthday today!🎉 A-ria and José were each born just over five pounds at Hillcrest Hospital. Congratulations to Scierra and José on their sweet, healthy babies! pic.twitter.com/21X7Yskarx — Cleveland Clinic (@ClevelandClinic) August 18, 2023

This time last year, the Cleveland couple never imagined this was how they would be spending their shared birthday. They hadn’t even met yet. The two started seeing each other a few days after Blair turned 31 and Ervin turned 30 in 2022.

“It’s a dream come true, honestly,” Ervin told Fox 35. “It was very unique, and it’s a blessing, honestly. I didn’t know what I was going to be doing for my birthday. I just said I wanted a good gift, and God sent me my kids on my birthday.”

The couple’s original due date was August 28, and Blair had been working right up to her routine doctor’s appointment on August 17, when she was informed that she needed to get to the hospital for a cesarean section. Their son was in a breech position, and the doctor didn’t want to risk complications.

The couple arrived at the hospital that afternoon to prepare for surgery — and then Ervin asked Blair if she could hang on for just a bit longer so the babies could be born on their birthdays. According to PEOPLE, Ervin noted that he would not have requested the delay if it posed any risk to his partner or children.

In the end, everything went well, and the family with this special day in common are all at home now. “It’s a blessing,” Ervin said, calling his children the “best birthday present ever.”

We can’t wait to see how this family celebrates together next year!