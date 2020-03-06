Someone Held Up A Nazi Flag At A Bernie Sanders Rally

Someone at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona displayed a Nazi flag just moments after the 2020 presidential candidate took the stage, drawing boos from the crowd and concerns for the Vermont senator’s safety.
“It was absolutely wild,” Brianna Westbrook, a national surrogate for Sanders’ campaign, told the Washington Post. “I never thought I would have seen a swastika at a political event. It’s gross.”
Those attending the rally in support of Sanders were quick to act, according to the report, snatching the offensive flag away from the culprit. The man who displayed the flag was also removed from the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the event was being held.
However, it also disturbed supporters and those on social media online alike, who underlined the issues of a person waving a Nazi flag at the rally of a Jewish Socialist candidate.
As the Post notes, some online even called for Secret Service protection for the two front runners in the race, Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in light of the issue.
The Secret Service noted that they are “fully prepared” to protect the candidates, but also added that candidates must formally request that protection through the Department of Homeland Security, and none of the have made a move to do so as yet.