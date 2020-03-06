Someone Held Up A Nazi Flag At A Bernie Sanders Rally

Caitlin O'Hara/Getty Images

Someone at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona displayed a Nazi flag just moments after the 2020 presidential candidate took the stage, drawing boos from the crowd and concerns for the Vermont senator’s safety.

“It was absolutely wild,” Brianna Westbrook, a national surrogate for Sanders’ campaign, told the Washington Post. “I never thought I would have seen a swastika at a political event. It’s gross.”

Those attending the rally in support of Sanders were quick to act, according to the report, snatching the offensive flag away from the culprit. The man who displayed the flag was also removed from the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, where the event was being held.

However, it also disturbed supporters and those on social media online alike, who underlined the issues of a person waving a Nazi flag at the rally of a Jewish Socialist candidate.

A man brought a literal Nazi flag to the rally of a Jewish Socialist candidate for President



He was escorted out by security forcespic.twitter.com/KOLhyJJFxZ — Siddak Ahuja (@SiddakAhuja) March 6, 2020

This piece of garbage protested #Bernie's rally, with a nazi flag. This is what we're fighting here. This is why we MUST win. https://t.co/6EevlaIHdJ — Undead Noir (@UndeadNoir) March 6, 2020

Hanging a swastika at the rally of a presidential candidate who is Jewish and had family executed by Nazi’s during the Holocaust is disturbing and threatening.



Both VP Biden and Sen. Sanders should have secret service protection going forward. — Stacey Walker (@swalker06) March 6, 2020

please get both Bernie & Biden Secret Service protection ASAP. https://t.co/zuZOvFMdSF — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) March 6, 2020

As the Post notes, some online even called for Secret Service protection for the two front runners in the race, Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in light of the issue.

The Secret Service noted that they are “fully prepared” to protect the candidates, but also added that candidates must formally request that protection through the Department of Homeland Security, and none of the have made a move to do so as yet.