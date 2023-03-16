While Banks Get Saved By The Government With A Quickness, Students Loans Still Aren’t Canceled– And The Internet Is Not Having It

Getty Images

The recent failures of two major banks, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, and the swift intervention of the federal government to save depositors without helping everyday Americans has led to some backlash.

The failures of SVB and Signature are the largest since the 2008 financial collapse and the second-largest in US history, with the consequences reverberating throughout the global economy.

Many took to social media to express their concern about the state of the financial system and frustration that banks can get a speedy bailout from the government while things like expanded social services and student loan forgiveness continue to face an uphill battle.

Notice that literally no one stopped to ask how this would be paid for. They just did it. “How will we pay for it” only applies when it’s for the benefit of everyday people. The rich, the military and cops don’t get those kinds of questions. Only the public good is questionable. https://t.co/jgwBVdgfDN — Plz Preorder Let This Radicalize You 🔥 (@MsKellyMHayes) March 13, 2023

This is bullshit. Banks get bailed out in a heartbeat while millions of Americans are drowning in student loan debt and our govt fails to deliver a social safety net at the scale every single person deserves. https://t.co/5SYwmXWTLp — Tiffany Cabán (@tiffany_caban) March 13, 2023

Wait, I thought it was Black Americans who only needed "fInAnCiaL liTeRaCee". https://t.co/zPccXJjksL — MarcelForCongress (@Marcel4Congress) March 13, 2023

They really told us that the 2008 bank bailout was a “once in a lifetime event” & now they’re here 15 years later bailing out the banks again while claiming that student loan debt cancellation is a “step too far.” pic.twitter.com/9qLkkit4LT — stef rubino (@ancillarytext) March 14, 2023

No money for health care. No money for the houseless. No money for schools or teachers. But boom! Money for banks always mysteriously appears. 🪄 https://t.co/WPFbCK9OKu — AHUS (@AmericaHatesUs) March 13, 2023

Students had a small measure of hope when President Joe Biden began a program to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt last year. However, conservative groups and GOP officials have sued the federal government with claims that the program was unconstitutional, and cancelation has since been suspended. Critics questioned why the program wasn’t universal in the first place to avoid being vulnerable to legal attacks.

The cases moved up to the Supreme Court, but students may not know the outcome for months. In the meantime, they just have to watch as other (wealthier) groups get help with little questions asked.