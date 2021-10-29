Award-Winning Journalist Jovita Moore Loses Battle With Brain Cancer

Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

Jovita Moore passed away on Oct. 29 at 53, following a brief battle with brain cancer.

The decorated news anchor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of a cancer called glioblastoma seven months prior to her passing when doctors located “two masses on her brain,” in April.

According to WSBTV, she is survived by her two children and a bonus daughter who she reportedly referred to as her “greatest accomplishments.”

Moore was originally from New York City. She contributed her time and resources to charitable causes in her adopted home city of Atlanta for years. According to GBH, a public media organization based in Boston, she sat on several non-profit boards throughout her life including the YWCA of Greater Atlanta, the Center for the Visually Impaired, Dress for Success and the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra.

Jovita Moore attends during a private dinner on June 2, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

She used her platform to encourage viewers to get screened for cancer even during a time of personal distress.

Loading the player...

Moore shared her experience being diagnosed over the WSB-TV airwaves. “This journey for me started with an unusual headache, so if something’s not right with you, I urge you to please get yourself checked,” she said.

She joined the Channel 2 Action News team in 1998. The award-winning broadcaster routinely anchored their evening and late night news broadcasts. Moore received several Emmy awards for her work there.

Prior to joining WSB-TV Moore was a part of the new teams at WMC-TV in Memphis, Tennessee; KFSM in Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Moore was a member of the Silver Circle in the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. She was inducted in 2017. Moore was also a member of the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Black Journalists, where she advocated for Black stories and Black storytellers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moore family at this time.