Georgia High School Teachers Welcome Students To Virtual Learning In Viral Video
By Breanna Edwards ·

Two Georgia high school teachers have gone viral after remixing Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” to welcome their students to online learning as we continue to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.

Audrianna Williams and Callie Evans, both teachers at the Monroe Comprehensive High School, said that they wanted to show their students that they can still have a good beginning to the school year, even though they will currently be learning virtually.

“We wanted to meet them where they were, just to get them excited about virtual learning because some may feel kind of nervous or upset,” Evans told WFXL. “We just wanted to show them you can still have a good time and be ready to learn, virtually.”

And the videos did just that, with students now excited to engage in class, according to Williams.

“Students are so excited to log in virtually with me and Mrs. Evans,” she said. “They are just so excited to learn, and they are actually engaging in class like they already know me, its a wonderful feeling.”

It’s a good thing that the students are excited to learn too, as Evans reminded them in her video that, “you got options, but you better pass class, no floppin’.”

Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !! Go check out my sister @audriwill_ video ! It’s DOPE ! Thank you to the @monroecheerleaders for dancing ! Love y’all !! 💚 📸: @overstreetmediaservices #ThirdYearTeacher #WhatsPoppin #iTeach #TeachersOfInstagram #TeachersFollowTeachers Lyrics: What’s poppin’ Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’ Gone log in, everyday, every morning, I’m watchin’ Yeah we virtual, and you know what’s up, so we ‘bout to take it up a notch and Monroe is the best, no comparing We at the top, all truth no daring CTAE, Fine Arts, and sports, man I want it all to my self no sharing COVID-19 had us stressed, but it’s nothing We gon overcome that’s facts no bluffing Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep a safe distance Cause I really thought that a pandemic said sum On the South, we do more than rap Doing all we can, just to get you out the trap Teaching, uplifting, motivating, and engaging Our students going straight to the top, no cap

The teachers, who are also cheerleading coaches, also involved some of the students, featuring their cheerleaders (who were all wearing masks) as back up dancers for the catchy videos.

“It’s about the students and getting them excited for school and getting them excited about their teachers and where they are and exuding school pride where they are,” Williams added. “So, if the teachers hopped on they can do their own what’s poppin’ challenge and get the whole city excited.”
