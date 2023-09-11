Atlanta Church Deacon Killed In Police Custody. His Family Demands An Officer’s Arrest

Facebook.com/ Holloman Family

The family of an Atlanta church deacon killed in police custody is calling for the officer who used a Taser on him to be arrested.

Johnny Hollman’s family viewed the body cam video on September 8, almost one month after his death. According to the family, after watching the footage, the 62-year-old did not resist arrest but requested a supervisor and begged for his life, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

“This was the most senseless arrest I have ever seen in my entire career.” “He was killed over a ticket,” said the family’s attorney, Mawuli Davis.

On August 10, Hollman was heading home from bible study when police said he was involved in a minor traffic accident. After officers arrived on the scene to investigate, it was determined that Hollman was at fault and proceeded to arrest him. This is when police say Hollman resisted arrest, and an officer utilized a taser.

His family says that after viewing the video of the encounter, the officer’s body cam video showed the 62-year-old man did nothing wrong.

“All he did was disagree with the officer on the accident. As he reaches out to sign the ticket, the officer grabs him by the arm and he begins to put him into custody. He took him to the ground, and you can hear Mr. Hollomon begging for him to stop. He says, ‘I can’t breathe, please help me,'” attorney Davis said.

The family wants the officer involved to be arrested and the video of this encounter to be released to the public. “There are so many prosecuted for much less. He must be arrested. This arrest was the result of a hyper-aggressive Atlanta Police culture that says, ‘I got the power, and I will not respect you,'” Davis exclaimed.

Hollman was a deacon at Lively Stones of God Ministries on MLK Jr. Dr. in Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is now taking the lead on this case.