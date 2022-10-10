Dallas Woman Allegedly Shot To Death Over A Basketball Game

Asia Womack Facebook/asia.womack.927

A 21-year-old woman from Dallas is dead after a friend allegedly shot her several times after a pick-up basketball game out of anger that she won the game and he lost.

According to the Dallas Police Department, on October 3, first responders found Asia Womack on a sidewalk in South Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds. She died that evening in a nearby hospital from her injuries.

“This is so senseless,” the family’s pastor, John Delley, told Fox 4. “You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball.”

Womack’s family says that after she won the game, the alleged shooter took his children and brother home before returning to the park and shooting her five times as she walked home.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s. She’s eaten with the man,” Andrea Womack, Womack’s mother, told Fox 4 News. “She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

According to a local CBS station, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect, 31-year-old Cameron Hogg. “If you know where he is or his whereabouts are, please, please turn him in,” Womack’s mother said.

“Detectives are still working the case,” said Kristin Lowman of Dallas police, according to Fox 4. “No one is in custody at this time. They’ve been working on it since Monday night, trying to find justice for Miss Womack.”

At a vigil for the young woman, her aunt Juanita Smith told local station NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, “I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served.”

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to arrest.