Amber Isaac was a seemingly healthy, 26-year-old first-time mom looking forward to welcoming her child into the world. But shortly after giving birth this month, she became another name added to the concerningly long list of Black women who have lost their lives while giving life.

According to The City, Isaac started growing concerned that she may not survive the birth of her son as her due date approached. “She had mentioned to me that she feels like she’s not gonna make it,” her partner, Bruce McIntyre, told the paper. “And I would try my best to cheer her up. She would tell her mom she’s really glad the baby is healthy, but she’s scared that she’s not gonna make it.”

Earlier this month, Amber Isaac, pictured at the Bronx Museum of the Arts, became a victim of Black maternal mortality. (Photo: Facebook)

Unfortunately, Isaac’s greatest fear became a reality shortly after midnight on April 21. McIntyre says he heard medical staff clamoring near her room. Isaac’s heart had stopped as they removed her son Elias. McIntyre did not witness the ordeal because a hospital order would not allow him to be present while Isaac was delivering via emergency C-section.

The City reports that the young mom’s platelet levels had been dropping since February, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, she had been having video meetings with her doctor instead of meeting with them in person. It’s something that frustrated the expectant mom, who pressed the doctors at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx to see her. They finally granted her request in April.

On April 17, she tweeted about her grievances with the hospital. It was just days before her labor was induced. “Can’t wait to write a tell-all about my experience during my last two trimesters dealing with incompetent doctors at Montefiore,” Isaacs said.

On the day of Isaac’s delivery, doctors realized that she had HELLP syndrome, a condition that could lead to pregnancy complications. The discovery proved to be too short-sighted. Though baby Elias survived his early arrival, funeral arrangements are now being made for Amber Isaac.

McIntyre launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and financial aid for their newborn son. He also hopes to raise awareness around maternal mortality. In a Facebook post, McIntyre writes, “Her legacy will continue as she changes the course of history. Amber Rose Isaac has left her mark on this planet. We must stand for our people, we cannot let them continue to change the course of our lives, we must gain control,” concluding with the hashtags,”#JusticeForAmber #SaveARose #DoItForElias #BlackLiveMatter #BlackWomenMatter.”