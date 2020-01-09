Woman Welcomes Two Sets Of Twins In Same Year

Facebook

A Florida woman is now the mother of two sets of twin boys. The babies were all born in the same year, a pair in March and another in December.

Local NBC affiliate WPTV spoke to Alexzandria Wolliston about her remarkable deliveries. She told the outlet that she was surprised to find out that she was expecting twins during her first pregnancy of the year. Wolliston was even more shocked to find out on Mother’s Day that she would be welcoming another. The West Palm Beach mom says the boys, named Mark, Malakhi, Kaylen and Kayleb are her “jackpot.” They join a 2-year-old big sister Ar’Mani.

Wolliston was recently made aware that multiples run in her family. Both her grandmothers lost twin boys at birth. She now believes that her babies are blessings from above. “I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away,” the 25-year-old shared with WPTV. “I feel like they just sent them down for me.”

Alexzandria Wolliston has started a GoFundMe page for her growing family that includes two sets of twin boys. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The University of Central Florida graduate says she was nervous at first about the news that two more boys would be joining her brood but now contends that she’s won the “twin lottery.”

In a YouTube vlog, Wolliston, who gave birth on Dec. 27, shares her excitement and admits to the surprising nature of it all. “This is going to be my second set of twins born in the same year. How crazy is that? Who you know have two sets of twins in the same year? I’ll wait,” she playfully says. “I need a TV show. Somebody call CBS. Somebody call NBC. Somebody call —put me on the news. I done broke history.”

Wolliston’s original due date was Feb. 5, with doctors hoping she made it at least to 38 weeks. That didn’t happen and now she’s adjusting to her new normal as her young boys make their way from the hospital. According to People, Kayleb was released from the hospital on Monday and Kayleb will remain in the NICU as he learns to eat on his own.

