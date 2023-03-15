Legendary Atlanta Nightclub Owner Alex Gidewon Increases Award To Capture His Brother’s Killer

The person who killed Michael Gidewon, the co-owner of a popular Atlanta nightclub, is still on the loose. Now Gidewon’s brother is raising the reward to find them.

Michael was shot and killed outside Republic Lounge on Feb. 4, reportedly by a family friend named Jonathan David, who goes by “Sodo.”

According to reports from employees, Sodo was “angry at [Michael] Gidewon for kicking him out of the club for being too drunk… [and] he waited in the parking lot for Gidewon to leave, then shot him and ran.”

Sodo has yet to be found, and the victim’s brother, Alex Gidewon, has increased the reward to $250,000 for any information about his whereabouts.

Alex, who has headed what is considered the “first family of Atlanta nightlife,” posted the update on Instagram.

“I won’t rest until justice has been served for me and my family,” he said. “Please call the authorities at 404 577-8477 if you have any info.”

The family held a memorial service at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where mayor Andre Dickens delivered remarks.

Alex has since shuttered the doors of Republic Lounge in the wake of his brother’s killing.