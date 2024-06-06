Activism And The Arts: These Black Girls In Brooklyn Are Illuminating Justice Through Theater

Courtesy of Girl Be Heard

The iconic activist, actor, athlete, and singer Paul Robeson once said, “Through my singing and acting and speaking, I want to make freedom ring. Maybe I can touch people’s hearts better than I can their minds, with the common struggle of the common man.”

Like Robeson, for the teen members of Girl Be Heard (GBH), art is a form of activism, and their art is theater. As an organization, GBH is committed to amplifying young women of color’s voices in Brooklyn, New York by encouraging an open dialogue about the issues they face in their communities.

GBH’s artistic company members are between the ages of 15-21, and this is a pre-professional performance residency where they receive professional development and “mentorship from well-established actors and singers.” A unique component of this free afterschool and weekend program is the opportunity to participate in paid public performance opportunities. They are debuting their Mainstage performance, R.I.S.E.: The Pursuit of Utopia, on June 6 and June 7 at Theatre Row.

This year’s performance “explores these themes of resilience and hope through original poetry, song, dance, and art, remaining central to the theme of the year’s studies: Revisit, Inquire, Seek, and Envision—a call to imagine a world where liberty and justice are accessible to all,” per a press release shared with ESSENCE.

This play is an original “work devised by the GBH Artistic Company.” It “weaves together critical themes related to the environment, racial justice, government, AI, and other pressing social issues, emphasizing that our choices today shape our tomorrow,” said Director and GBH Interim Artistic Director Aliya Nelson.

“The most exciting aspect of the devising process has been observing how the ensemble has embraced and nurtured each other’s ideas and perspectives. The collaborative work they have created is not only entertaining and deeply relevant but it is also a true representation of our organization’s commitment to ensemble leadership and collective creativity,” continued Nelson.

As the show unfolds, audience members are transported to a post-apocalyptic world following an environmental disaster. The ensemble of survivors are trying to navigate through their new normal, while forming bonds with one another. Spectators are invited “to contemplate the true meaning of Utopia—a relentless march towards justice, equity, and the reshaping of society, and the potential solutions to both yesterday and today’s challenges.”

Artistic company member Kristacia Scott states, “this year audiences can expect an eye opening, thought provoking, talent-loaded production. I’m personally excited to act on stage with my talented castmates and show our audience the causes we care about and are willing to fight for.”

“Our viewers better check the forecast before they arrive,” added artistic company member Divinity Nix-Sow. “Storms & emotions will be brewing! I’m most excited about my loved ones getting to see me in my element.”

Anastasia Calixte, echoed her castmate’s sentiments, saying “I am most excited for people to see the hard work the company members and crew members have put in. Our show truly brings up circumstances that today’s youth can relate to and really need to hear to bring forth greater change for our future in such a poetic artistic way!”

As GBH Executive Director, Cynthia Renta told ESSENCE “Girl Be Heard creates spaces of liberation that ignite the radical imagination in girls and gender expansive youth. We create leaders, change-makers and artivists who learn how to use their art to tackle social issues in the pursuit of justice, equity, inclusion and belonging,” GBH Executive Director, Cynthia Renta told ESSENCE.“Through our afterschool programs serving young people from traditionally marginalized communities and our theater company performances centering the stories of our young people, we build bridges with communities and invite folks to join us in creating a future where we can all thrive.”