How Black-Led Cities Are Handling Gov. Abbott’s Migrant Bus Crisis

Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched and executed “Operation Lone Star.” The controversial theatrical political tactic has bused migrants who crossed the nation’s borders in Texas to New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Though there was only one instance where migrants were flown to and abandoned in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the other cities have borne the brunt of the operation.
Those who seek asylum in America are vulnerable, often fleeing violent, traumatic, or otherwise unstable environments. Ideally those migrants would be met with essential services opposed to the manipulative nature of conservatives ahead of a midterm election.
Here’s how mayors Lori Lightfoot, Eric Adams, and Muriel Bowser have dealt with the unexpected influx of migrants courtesy of the Texas Governor.
D.C. with Mayor Bowser
In April 2022, about 30 people from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua arrived in D.C. on a bus from Texas. Since then, hundreds of buses have arrived delivering roughly 9,400 migrants.
Bowser may have made herself a target amongst the conservatives in 2018 when she denounced then-President Donald Trump policies and declared the nation’s capital a “sanctuary city.” Under strain from COVID and the influx of Monkeypox cases, according to the Washington Post, Bowser has moved several hundred migrants to two hotels in the city, and about 70 have enrolled in D.C. public schools.
Chicago with Mayor Lightfoot
Abbott sent the first bus to Chicago on Aug. 31. In the weeks since, the city has received over 1,500 migrants from Texas on 12 buses. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “This is such an important moment for Chicago as our city has been a sanctuary for thousands of newcomers. We are welcoming them and we will not turn our backs on those who need our help the most.”
According to Bloomberg, Lightfoot has proposed a $5 million “contingency” fund in her 2023 budget to help with future costs for the migrants for potential expenses that FEMA may not cover.
NYC with Mayor Adams
While the quantity is uncertain, since August, over 2,900 migrants have been shipped to New York City. Adams has continuously slammed Abbott for his treatment of migrants with the surprise political move. Most recently, in an interview, Adams wondered if Abbott intended to undermine cities with Black mayors by busing migrants to the Big Apple, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.
“These are three cities where we have Black mayors…I don’t know if it’s Black mayors or if it’s just going to northern cities, but something is wrong.”
Adams has faced criticism from fellow New Yorker politicians on his handling of the migrants as he has refused to take away resources allocated for everyday New Yorkers.”
Adam’s makeshift emergency shelter in Randall’s Island has flooded out from a rainstorm. The tent city would only accommodate 500 migrants, half the 1,000-person capacity planned for Orchard Beach. According to The Post, little progress has been made since September. No contracts had been finalized in response to requests to move the migrants into hotel rooms across the city.