How Black-Led Cities Are Handling Gov. Abbott’s Migrant Bus Crisis

Since April, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched and executed “Operation Lone Star.” The controversial theatrical political tactic has bused migrants who crossed the nation’s borders in Texas to New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. Though there was only one instance where migrants were flown to and abandoned in Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the other cities have borne the brunt of the operation.

Those who seek asylum in America are vulnerable, often fleeing violent, traumatic, or otherwise unstable environments. Ideally those migrants would be met with essential services opposed to the manipulative nature of conservatives ahead of a midterm election.

Here’s how mayors Lori Lightfoot, Eric Adams, and Muriel Bowser have dealt with the unexpected influx of migrants courtesy of the Texas Governor.