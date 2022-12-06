We Can’t Stay Silent About The Rise Of Violence Against Black Women

Nurphoto/Getty Images

Each year, from November 25 to December 10, the 16 Days of Activism campaign calls for action against one of the world’s most persistent human rights violations – violence against women.

The 16 days– which start on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and end on Human Rights Day– are significant because they underscore that violence against women is a violation of human rights. During these days of activism, people worldwide unite to raise awareness and call for improved laws and services to stop gender-based violence (GBV).

Black women in particular are disproportionately impacted by violence. According to the Institute For Women’s Policy Research, this includes high rates of intimate partner violence, rape and homicide. Black girls and women also experience institutionalized racism.

A report by the institute, called The Status of Black Women in the United States, revealed that more than four in ten Black women experience physical violence from an intimate partner during their lifetimes. Black women also experience significantly higher rates of psychological abuse and sexual violence. More than 20 percent of Black women are raped during their lifetimes—a number higher than women overall.

In 2022, the Guardian reported that:

As homicides increased nearly 30% nationwide [in 2020], the rate for Black women and girls rose 33%, a sharper increase than for every demographic except Black men, and more than double that of white women, according to a Guardian analysis of homicide data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Killings of Black women and girls increased across age groups, from school-age children to senior citizens. Gun violence drove the increase, with three-quarters of homicide victims who were Black women and girls dying from gunshot wounds.

And as the Shanquella Robinson story has made clear this year, violence against Black women is not limited to attacks from strangers or romantic relationships.

In 2022, the 16 Days Of Activism campaign continues its multi-year focus of ending femicide, or the gender-related killing of women and girls.

Here are key facts about this important annual campaign.