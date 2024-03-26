Florida Family Devastated After 15-Year-Old Killed In Robbery Attempt After Movie with Friends

Kayla Rincon-Miller/ GoFundMe

Police in Florida have arrested a white 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old Black girl who was shot during an attempted robbery as she walked with friends after leaving a movie.

According to reports from the Cape Coral Police Department on March 17, three teen girls were leaving the Coralwood 10 movie theater and heading to a nearby McDonald’s when they were approached by a silver Nissan Pathfinder. At least one person from the vehicle attempted to rob the girls, and then a single shooter began firing shots at the girls, striking Kayla Rincon-Miller in the chest.

Police say the suspects got in the car and fled the scene. When officers responded to reports of shots fired, they arrived at the scene to find Rincon-Miller suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite efforts by officers to render aid and transport her to the hospital, Kayla succumbed to her injuries. The other two girls were unharmed, as Fort Myers News Press reported.

In a statement, Cape Coral Police spokesperson Lisa Greenberg said officers arrested Thomas Roy Stein, 16, of North Fort Myers, who faces homicide charges. He appeared in court early Wednesday.

Based on the evidence, Greenberg said police do not believe the shooting was random.”We do know there are others involved in this homicide,” she added. “There is still more work to be done. Our detectives’ diligent work around the clock continues today to continue to narrow this investigation.”

Stein was booked at the Lee County Jail but released less than two hours later. A hearing for the 16-year-old in juvenile court is scheduled for April 8, according to sheriff’s office records. A bond has not been set. It’s unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Sophia Rickets, who says she is a cousin of the victim, described Rincon-Miller as “a vibrant 15-year-old girl” who “brought joy and light into the lives of her parents” and who had been enjoying her spring break with friends when she was fatally shot, per a GoFundMe page set up to cover the costs of medical and funeral expenses.

“Her passing has left our family devastated, mourning the loss of this beautiful soul,” Rickets wrote.