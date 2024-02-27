11-Year-Old Detroit Girl Killed In Drive-By Shooting While Sleeping

Lamara Glenn. PHOTO: BRANDY CRENSHAW/GOFUNDME

Lamara Glenn, an 11-year-old girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting last week in Detroit, has died.

“Now, I have nothing. They took my only kid, my only baby. I don’t have nothing,” Lamara’s mother, Brandy Crenshaw told Fox 2 Detroit.

As Lamara slept on her aunt’s couch on Feb. 20, about 23 bullets were fired into the home, Assistant Chief of Detroit Police Department Charles Fitzgerald said in a video posted to Facebook. Lamara was shot in the head, according to Fitzgerald, and was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital.

She was taken off life support on Friday.

Police have charged three people in the shooting, according to CBS News. “Tahkari Turner, 18, Robert Lee Turner Jr., 20, and Nasir Lavant Garrett, 19, are facing multiple charges, including assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.”

Police said charges are expected to be updated following Lamara Glenn’s death.

“Even criminals need to make better decisions. That was a ridiculous decision, and now they get to be the living example on what happens when you make those decisions because they are going to spend the rest of their lives in prison if convicted,” said Detroit Police Chief James White, according to CBS NEWS.

“There’s some gang activity we are looking at. We are looking at doing disruptions and getting those answers. What we are confident in now is the three suspects we’ve identified.”

According to the police department, officers took a total of five people into custody in connection to the shooting. However, the investigation is ongoing.