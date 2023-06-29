Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop with McDonald’s

Get ready for the biggest party to hit New Orleans—The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola™. From in-person events to virtual experiences, discover how Hip-Hop has impacted every aspect of culture through fashion, food, beauty, live performances nightly and more!

Empowering young Black women to be their full, authentic selves, McDonald’s is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and Black culture throughout the decades. Afterall, McDonald’s has been part of the Black community for as long (or even longer than) Hip-Hop—these two flavors have shaped culture through our tastes and what we love.

From daytime programs to after-parties, McDonald’s is inspiring you to unapologetically lean into your Blackness and celebrate it at every event, June 30-July 2.

The ‘80s

How Black women have broken the mold by being unapologetically themselves.

On day one, June 30, check out the McDonald’s booth to discover a curated space where you can truly be yourself all day long. Explore the rise of unapologetic flavor in Black communities. Then, later that night, experience a special set by DJ Mannie Fresh at the McDonald’s House Party, happening after the nightly concert at Club XLIV in Champions Square.

The ‘90s

The impact Black women had on the evolution of culture during this decade.

Day two progresses to the 1990’s in the McDonald’s booth that shows the impact Black women had on the evolution of culture in the 90’s. As they sought to provide equal opportunities during this era, the cultural genre of the day creates a platform for equality and inclusion for the Black female voice. Don’t miss the panel discussion with McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Change Leader and Founder of Justice for Black Girls, Brianna Baker and other powerful women pioneers. She’ll be sharing about how culture and Hip-Hop shaped her journey as a Black woman in the vibrant 90s. And that evening actor Tyler Lepley, of “P-Valley” and “Harlem” fame and Jada Kiss take to the stage for another House Party event at Club XLIV!

The 2000’s

The challenges of navigating the world as a Black woman while staying true to one’s culture.

Supporting people being authentically themselves, McDonald’s has evolved and embraces the way Black women present themselves through fashion, trends, sports, and music. That’s why on July 2, they will welcome McDonald’s Black and Positively Golden Change Leader, and mentor of First Generation Gems, Kemia Bridgewater, to their booth. She will share insights on the challenges of navigating the world as a Black woman while staying true to one’s culture. Later that evening at the House Party event held at Club XLIV, DJ Keith Scott will inspire through the music you love.

Right Now

Empowering emerging voices of young Black leaders, McDonald’s recognizes those who are driving positive change and shaping the future. As part of their commitment, McDonald’s is proudly supporting the mission of Briana Baker, Kemia Bridgewater, and eight others through their 2023 Black and Positively Golden Change Leaders Program, providing them with platforms to amplify their messages and make a lasting impact.

To learn more about McDonald’s Change Leaders, visit McDChangeLeaders.com.