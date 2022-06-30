Live in Vegas

So, what are your summer plans? BBQs and beach days are great ways to celebrate the season, but if you really want to take it to the next level, then you’ve got to see what’s happening in Las Vegas.

The hottest Black artists, from Usher to John Legend to Lionel Richie, and more, are all live on stage—and you don’t want to miss these incredible performances. After all, Las Vegas is a non-stop, city-wide festival where every day offers an amazing line-up of shows and entertainment. If you’re ready to live out loud, we’ve got the lineup you’ve been waiting for that pays homage to the artists that came before.

Black performers have appeared on stage in Vegas since entertainers like Nat King Cole and Lena Horne were headliners. And now the lights still shine bright on African-American talent. Here is a glimpse at some of the stars taking the stage this summer.

USHER at Park MGM

If you’re a fan, you’ve just go to see this exclusive show, “Usher: My Way The Las Vegas Residency.” Just be ready to move, groove, and fall in love with all the throwbacks and new school sounds of his R&B hits. Park MGM even has special packages that feature tickets and accommodations for you to enjoy!

WAYNE BRADY at The Mirage

Joining the Aces of Comedy, Wayne Brady shines bright in Las Vegas. A multitalented performer who makes audiences laugh out loud at his improvisational and sketch comedy acts, his 90-minute show at The Mirage Theatre of The Mirage Hotel will put a smile on your face, even after it’s over.

LIONEL RITCHIE at Wynn Las Vegas

After selling out past performances at Wynn Las Vegas, legendary singer-songwriter and international music icon Lionel Richie returns to the Encore Theater. Get ready to dance the night away to chart-toppers like “All Night Long,” “Hello,” and so many more at a concert that’s not to be missed.

ALL MOTOWN at Alexis Park

Discover a high-energy show filled with the dance music that defined a generation called Motown. Enjoy songs by The Marvelettes, The Supremes, Martha & The Vandellas, Gladys Knight, all performed by the hottest new all-female Motown revue.

JOHN LEGEND at Planet Hollywood

This Grammy-winner is spreading the Love with his “Love in Las Vegas” residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. The two-hour show encompasses John Legend’s seven-album catalog that spotlights all your favorite songs—and much more! Oh, and dancing is greatly encouraged at this show.

Hitzville with Jin Jin Reeves at Planet Hollywood

Revisit some of the greatest Motown hits of all time as Jin Jin Reeves and the talented entertainers of the Hitzville recreate the classic songs you love. This show will bring you back to a time of song and soul!

“For more information about Las Vegas shows and to book your trip today go to VisitLasVegas.com”