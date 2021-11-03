Infiniti Music Group Launches New Black-Owned Licensing Platform, Collab Music Licensing

The brand new, black-owned music licensing platform Collab Music Licensing (CML) is here! Powered by Infiniti Music Group, this platform connects television, film, and gaming executives with independent artists and also provides a network for creators to access exclusive content, including live shows and interviews.

CML’s “Collab NOW” feature provides instant messaging and file sharing with fellow creators. CML gives independent artists the ability to enable licensing with a quick turnaround time, and also offers direct pay to artists through the platform.

Collab Music Licensing was created by music executive, talent manager and event producer Jonathan E. Coleman in 2020. The Los Angeles native not only produced Kanye West’s Sunday Service, but he has contributed to NBC’s The Titan Games, CBS’ The World’s Best, BET’s 106 & Park Live, the BET Experience, the Grammy Awards, the Academy Awards, the American Music Awards, and the Soul Train Awards.

Throughout his career, Coleman—who is also the founder and CEO of Infiniti Music Group—has developed a strong reputation for delivering high-quality experiences for stage, television, film, and online platforms.

Loading the player...

“Amid the pandemic, I spoke with dozens of indie artists and entertainment colleagues who expressed their frustrations with the outdated methods of music licensing. That’s when I came up with the idea to launch Collab Music Licensing and provide a service that meets the needs of industry leaders and independent content creators alike,” Coleman said.

“I’m extremely passionate about building community, and as an African American-owned company, we’d like to ensure that we have a seat at the tables that we weren’t always invited to. Collab Music licensing is about not only establishing collaborations between the TV/Film industry and independent content creators but also building a collaborative relationship between independent content creators in efforts of creating a budding community that continues to produce more dynamic content.”

Currently, Collab Music Licensing is a platform accessible by invite only that will provide free services throughout the Beta testing period. Members will be granted to a limited number of users who will then be able to invite two prospective subscribers upon entry to the exclusive platform. After the Beta period concludes, users can continue accessing CML’s services and exclusive music catalog by enrolling in the platform’s monthly subscriber list.