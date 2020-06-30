Its been a year since Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman said “I do” during their elegant wedding ceremony in Paris last year. The love between them has only blossomed since them.

To celebrate the past 365 days of marital bliss that they’ve spent together, Kravitz, 31, shared a black and white photo from their ceremony with the title “one year.” The actress served modern ballet glam in a custom tea-length Alexander Wang wedding gown. Glusman, who was also an actor, went for a classic look in a meticulously tailored black tuxedo.

Glusman, 32, professed his love for his wife on their anniversary by sharing two of their wedding portraits with a heartfelt dedication. “Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything,” said the actor. “I love you. More than anything. You’re my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bullshit and you challenge me to grow. I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die.”

Kravitz married Glusman one year ago at her father Lenny Kravitz’s home. Among the guests were her Big Little Lies costars Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon. The guest list also included the likes of Alicia Keys, Denzel Washington, and of course Kravitz’s mother Lisa Bonet and stepfather Jason Momoa.

Kravitz told British Vogue the story of how she met her husband during a time in her life where she least expected to. “I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set. My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

She also says starting a family is something they’ve talked about, but won’t be pursuing “any time soon.”

Happy anniversary to the Glusmans!