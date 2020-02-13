Women Swear By These Luxurious And Ahh-mazing Vibrators

Orgasms have many health benefits, like helping your body release more oxytocin, a hormone that helps you de-stress. Relax and practice a little private self-care with these favorite vibrators.
01
Cruise Into Bliss
Get ready to ride a massive wave of personalized pleasure. For more advanced users, the Sona 2 Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager from Lelo is the next-level pleasure tech you’ve been craving. The supersoft silicone absorbs sonic waves and transmits them right to where you need them most, taking you to bliss and beyond.
02
Travel Well
For your most private part, choose only the best. The Satisfyer brand is known for its popular extremeorgasm-inducing Satisfyer technology. The Satisfyer Pro Traveler is the perfect little travel companion, with 11 pressure-wave clitoris vibrating settings that countless women swear take them right to heaven. The line is my favorite gift for bachelorettes.
03
Double Your Fun
For those who like more, I recommend Duet by Crave which offers loads of extras you’ll really enjoy, like a variety of edges, four powerful modes and vibrations, and dual motors to cradle what counts. Size-wise, it also fits unobtrusively into your travel bag.
04
Pamper Yourself
Feeling classy and a little hot too? Make space in your bedroom for iroha’s collection of luxury vibrators, known for their smooth silicone, with three unique designs. The snowman shape of the Yuki allows for slight insertion; the Sakura lets you pinch to please; and the rounded goodness of the Midori helps to find and press your spot.