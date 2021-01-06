Matthew and Rosco first met through a mutual friend while living in New York City. Roscoe, a creative director, customized a pair of ballet shoes that were used in a photoshoot for a book that Matthew published. They exchanged information through and mutual friend and kept in touch. “Months later, he reached out and asked if I knew of any art openings in the area,” says Rosco. “It was about 10 pm at night when he texted. Since he worked as an editor at a magazine for the books and arts section, I knew that it was just his way of asking me out. Soon after, we went on our first date to the Lowline Lab in NYC and it’s been magic ever since.”
The couple’s original guest list included 200 people, but unfortunately had to downsize due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the end, 24 of their closest family and friends were there to witness their epic ceremony. Since the bride, groom and many of their friends are all creatives, they were able to flawlessly bring their ethereal wedding decor to life using elements they’d foraged themselves. “My husband and I are both obsessed with nature,” says the bride. “We knew that we wanted to have an outdoor ceremony and our venue had the perfect backdrop that only nature could create.”
Scroll through the gallery to see the magical wedding photos from Matthew and Rosco’s big day.
Matthew and Rosco were in the middle of their move from New Orleans, LA to Beacon, NY and decided to make a pit stop in Brooklyn where they once lived. “We walked by the place where we first kissed, and then we walked to Forte Greene Park,,” says Matthew. “The park itself wasn’t actually a special place for us, but on our walk over there I tried to get her to remember that special moment when we first kissed. When we got there, I began my proposal by saying that we were there to make it a special place for us.” After seeing Matthew get down on one knee, Roscoe happily said yes.
03
From The Groom’s Heart
When asked how he knew Roscoe was the one, the groom told ESSENCE, “I don’t think there was any single, lightning-strike moment. Instead, there were a lot of smaller moments, spectacular in their own ways, that amounted to bringing us closer and making me feel secure in our relationship and in our future together.”
04
An Ethereal Bride
One of our favorite elements of this wedding was Rosco’s stunning oversized bouquet, which she made with her own two hands. “I made the bouquet on the afternoon of the wedding,” says the bride. “I had been admiring a set of mushrooms that were in the yard for months and knew that they’d be the perfect star of my bouquet, along with a clear quartz crystal.”
05
In Good Company
Matthew and Rosco’s ceremony was attended by 24 of their closest family and friends, including the bride’s adorable nephews who served as the ring bearers.
06
When Two Become One
Rosco was walked down the aisle by her father, who sang to her on their walk. “I decided to go barefoot because I’m not a fan of heels and didn’t want to be uncomfortable on my wedding day,” she says, “and also, I felt that this was the perfect time to be one with the earth and have a moment of grounding as I married my love.”
07
The Perfect Moment
“Being a bride felt AMAZING,” says Rosco. “I never really get dressed up, I rarely get my hair or makeup done, and I for damn sure don’t like being the center of attention. I think that only having our immediate family with us may have helped, but I felt so relaxed during the day.”
08
Sealed With A Kiss
The couple sealed their inion with a kiss at the altar moment, which was decorated with a handmade arch.
09
All White Everything
“Everyone wore white to the wedding. For us, that choice not only gave us the look we wanted, but it also symbolized the feelings of togetherness, love, and intimacy that we wanted every aspect of the weekend to embody,” the couple told ESSENCE. “These feelings were important not only because it was our wedding, but they were also important in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and so much other devastation occurring in the world.”
10
Twin Souls
“I love Rosco’s independent spirit and her sense of adventure,” says Matthew. “I love her kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and her creativity and style. I love that she’s always making attempts to be a better person—not in a vain way, but in service of other people and for the world.”
11
You Make Me Better
“What I love most about Matthew is his passion for learning and gathering knowledge,” says Rosco. “He’s brilliant to me. During the years that we were dating, he said that he was interested in painting. He didn’t just pick up a brush and paint. He actually researched techniques, lerneda how to paint shadows and dimensions, etc. I love his willingness to try new things.”
12
Let’s Toast It Up
Matthew and Roscoe’s guests enjoyed cocktail hour immediately following the ceremony, then headed back on the lawn for dinner.
13
Simple And Decadent
The couple’ a 3-tier naked lemon blueberry cake that was a hit.
14
Rosco’s Advice To Brides
“I learned how special a small and intimate wedding can be. we had our close family with us, a couple of friends, and it felt so perfect,” says the bride. “I learned that things may not always go as planned but living in the moment and appreciating every second along the way helps a ton.”
15
Just Us
The couple’s outdoor reception was intimate and chill.