Don’t ever let anyone tell you it’s not possible to find love in the club. The night Rosalyn met Edward, she and her girlfriends popped into a nightclub in Newport News, Virginia, to celebrate her graduation from nursing school. “All of a sudden, this young handsome man comes out of literally nowhere and grabs my hand,” Rosalyn said. “I immediately tried to get it back because it was flu season and ain’t nobody got time for that,” she jokes. Rosalyn was impressed by Edward’s determination to get her number, and obviously looking back, she’s glad she obliged.

Rosalyn and Edward dated for five years before getting engaged on a sweet Sunday afternoon in 2016. Underwhelmed with the ballroom venues in town they had toured, the couple booked the Museum of Contemporary Arts (MOCA) in Virginia Beach at the suggestion of their wedding planner Jill Brown. Rosalyn admits that she was a visionary bride, having every nitty-gritty detail carefully imagined and decided in her head. Thanks to her vendors and planner, her vision of a black tie Garden Glam wedding came to life perfectly. Colors of blush, black, ivory and gold accented the venue while textures of satin, velvet and voile added romanticism and enchantment.

Scroll through the gallery to see the gorgeous moments from Rosalyn and Edward’s garden glam wedding.