Don’t ever let anyone tell you it’s not possible to find love in the club. The night Rosalyn met Edward, she and her girlfriends popped into a nightclub in Newport News, Virginia, to celebrate her graduation from nursing school. “All of a sudden, this young handsome man comes out of literally nowhere and grabs my hand,” Rosalyn said. “I immediately tried to get it back because it was flu season and ain’t nobody got time for that,” she jokes. Rosalyn was impressed by Edward’s determination to get her number, and obviously looking back, she’s glad she obliged.
Rosalyn and Edward dated for five years before getting engaged on a sweet Sunday afternoon in 2016. Underwhelmed with the ballroom venues in town they had toured, the couple booked the Museum of Contemporary Arts (MOCA) in Virginia Beach at the suggestion of their wedding planner Jill Brown. Rosalyn admits that she was a visionary bride, having every nitty-gritty detail carefully imagined and decided in her head. Thanks to her vendors and planner, her vision of a black tie Garden Glam wedding came to life perfectly. Colors of blush, black, ivory and gold accented the venue while textures of satin, velvet and voile added romanticism and enchantment.
02
The Proposal
Edward's sweet proposal at home was easy like Sunday morning. "I was watching television and he comes in with an Edible Arrangement bag," Rosalyn recalls. "Confused I said, 'what is this for?' He asked me to look inside and read the card first. All I remember reading is the part where he wrote, 'will you marry me babe?' I chuckled in disbelief to myself and asked, 'is this a joke?' He softly smiled and replied while simultaneously getting down on one knee. Underneath the chocolate-covered strawberries, there was a silver Zale’s box. I opened it and there was my rose gold diamond princess cut ring with the matching band that I had sent him thousands of pictures of. I said 'YASSSSS!'"
03
A Solid Squad
"I was truly blessed to have chosen some amazing people to be there for me on my special day," says the squad.
04
Detailed To Perfection
Rosalyn's wedding dress was custom made by designer Travian Vann. "We discussed my vision for my dress in great detail," Rosalyn told ESSENCE. "By the time we were done, it felt like she had reached into my head, saw my vision and sketched it! Her amazing skill and attention to detail solidified for me that she was the perfect designer to bring my dream dress to life."
05
Love Of My Life
"The thing I love the most about Rosalyn is that she is so considerate of others and willing to put others before her," says Edward. "She is truly my human diary because I can tell her anything."
06
Dapper Gentlemen
Rosalyn also designed her husband and his groomsmen's attire. "I wanted a very clean romantic, and elegant look for the bridal party," she says. "I designed my husband’s double-breasted jacket which was inspired by the bridesmaids' dresses. I also thought he would look really nice in blush."
07
Pinch Me If I'm Dreaming
"It was a very surreal experience to be a bride," says Rosalyn. "I was one of those little girls that would put a sheet on top of my head and one around my body and pretend to be a bride. This day was a literal dream come true."
08
The Bride And Her Blush Beauties
The bridesmaids wore long velvets dress with a mock neck and high slit designed by the bride. Their looks were accessorized with sleek long ponytails, gold chandelier earrings and strappy heels.
09
Love In Full Bloom
The couple made sure the greenery was front and center on their wedding day/
10
The Walk To Forever
Rosalyn was walked down the aisle by her father to Stevie Wonder's "As" sung by Marsha Ambrosius and Anthony Hamilton.
11
All Eyes On Her
Edward was stunned and amazed watching his bride walk down the aisle.
12
With This Ring
The Garretts exchanged vows in front of 150 friends and family.
13
Officially Mr. And Mrs. Garrett!
Now this is the memory of a lifetime!
14
(Sole) Mates
"Its cliché I know, but when I first met Edward I knew he was the one," says Rosalyn. "It felt like we were lovers in a past life."
15
Garden Glam
"I wanted to really magnify the greenery at the venue," says Rosalyn. "For the centerpieces, I again wanted a lot of greenery with pops of flowers. Guest centerpieces alternated between tall acrylic candelabras with lit floating candles and tall glass vases."
16
A Lush Oasis
The couple's ceremony gazebo was transformed into a sweetheart table located in the center of the room. "Our linen was an ivory rose print overlay with khaki underneath for contrasting color," says Rosalyn. "Pink roses with greenery were beautifully arranged at the front of the table."
17
Flowers, Cake, And Glam...Oh My!
The Garretts kept the cake very simple while focusing on the taste. Rosalyn says, "I chose a buttercream icing cake with a rose-like pattern on two of the tiers. A mixture of pink flowers cascaded along the side of the cake and was topped with a rhinestone gold G."
18
My Funny Valentine
"What I value and appreciate the most about Edward is his ability to make me laugh," says Rosalyn. "He is so naturally funny that it causes me to not take life and myself so seriously all the time."
19
Turn Up!
The tunes were rockin' thanks to the DJ!
20
The Second Slay
For her reception look, Rosalyn swapped out her curve-hugging wedding gown for an equally fierce jumpsuit and cape that was also designed by Travian Vann. "She promised that I would wow the crowd twice and I definitely did," says Rosalyn of the designer.
21
In This Together
"I learned that with my partner by my side, there’s nothing I can’t accomplish," says Rosalyn. "He is truly my rock. I also learned that an amazing team of vendors can really make or break your day. I’m so blessed to have chosen so wisely."
22
Rosalyn's Advice To Brides
"My advice to future brides is to just know that all the stress, tears, and anxiety will all be worth it when you see everything manifest on that special day. So take some deep breaths, vent to your closest friends, and know that you will get through it."