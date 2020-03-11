Joi-Marie and Anton Lewis never predicted that they’d be getting married, having their first child, moving and changing jobs all within a six-month span. But like any successful couple, they got through it with perseverance and the support of their tribe.

Their storybook wedding took place at the George Peabody Library in Baltimore, Maryland. It was the perfect setting, since the bride just recently released her critically-acclaimed memoir, The Engagement Game, and the groom is also an avid book lover.

In this episode of “Behind Bridal Bliss,” the couple tells us how they managed to pull off their dream wedding six weeks after giving birth to their son. Thanks to the talents of their wedding planner, Yodit Gebreyes, the Lewises “felt like Jay-Z and Beyoncé” for the night as they lit up the dance floor and soaked in the love from their closest family and friends.

Watch Joi-Marie and Anton’s “Behind Bridal Bliss” wedding story below.