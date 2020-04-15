Tiffany first met Matthew in Fall 2016 on a blind double date set up by their mutual friend Jenice. As everyone knows, blind dates are either hit or miss. Luckily, their chemistry was instant as they cozied together in a Brooklyn movie theater.

They soon began dating. Matthew became so convinced that Tiffany was meant to be forever, that he planned an elaborate and thoughtful proposal on her birthday overlooking the East River in Queens. “I didn’t expect Matthew to propose to me when he did,” she admits. “I was stunned and very excited.”

After deciding they wanted to take a classic yet modern approach to their wedding day, the couple looked no further than Chateau Briand in Long Island New York. Their wedding planner, Kortney Rankin from Elle Audrey, received a thumbs up from the bride for her impeccable taste. “She was amazing and guided us every step of the way.,” says Tiffany.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best moments from Tiffany and Matthew’s glam New York wedding below.

