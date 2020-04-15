Tiffany first met Matthew in Fall 2016 on a blind double date set up by their mutual friend Jenice. As everyone knows, blind dates are either hit or miss. Luckily, their chemistry was instant as they cozied together in a Brooklyn movie theater.
They soon began dating. Matthew became so convinced that Tiffany was meant to be forever, that he planned an elaborate and thoughtful proposal on her birthday overlooking the East River in Queens. “I didn’t expect Matthew to propose to me when he did,” she admits. “I was stunned and very excited.”
After deciding they wanted to take a classic yet modern approach to their wedding day, the couple looked no further than Chateau Briand in Long Island New York. Their wedding planner, Kortney Rankin from Elle Audrey, received a thumbs up from the bride for her impeccable taste. “She was amazing and guided us every step of the way.,” says Tiffany.
Scroll through the gallery to see the best moments from Tiffany and Matthew’s glam New York wedding below.
The Proposal
"Matthew proposed to me on my 26th birthday by the Long Island City, New York waterfront," Tiffany says. "We had hired a photographer to take pictures of us for my birthday. Mid-shoot, Matthew got behind me while I was distracted talking with one of my friends. I Heard him say 'we are missing something.' I turned around to see him on one knee holding up a ring to me. At that point, I was screaming to the top of my lungs and filled with joy."
On Cloud 9
"It felt amazing to be a bride," says Tiffany. "I was on cloud 9 the whole day, and I started feeling like I was in a movie."
Date With Destiny
"I knew Tiffany was the one during our first date," says Matthew. "We talked about our goals and future. She left an everlasting impression on me, and I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her."
Finishing Touches
Tiffany and her girls made sure everything was perfectly in place before the ceremony.
Fit Like A Glove
Tiffany's wedding dress was a Randy Fenoli design purchased from Kleinfeld Bridal. "When I started shopping on my own, it was very difficult at first because I am a plus sized bride. When my bridal stylist and I went to Kleinfeld, I found my dress. I knew it was the one because I almost burst out into tears."
First Look
Before the ceremony, Tiffany made her way down the stairs to meet her prince charming for their first look.
Pure Bliss
The bride and groom's reaction to seeing each other for the first time made our hearts soar.
Pretty In Pink
Tiffany and Matthew's wedding gave us ultimate glamour with pops of jewel tone colors and larger-than-life bouquets.
On The Way To Forever
Tiffany was walked down the aisle by her father to "Golding" by Chrisette Michele.
With This Ring
Though Tiffany and Matthew's ceremony was short and sweet, it was full of love and joy.
Kiss The Bride
Officially Mr. and Mrs. Onyejose!
Total Glam
Jessica and her bridesmaids were serving total glamour. "For a while, I had my eye on Jessica Angel Collection," she says. "Not many designers have the color orchid for bridesmaids dresses, but this one did. The style of the dress was a classic off the shoulder."
Oh Happy Day
Smiles all around!
In This Together
"It felt good to have finally said 'I do,'" said Matthew. "We worked towards our special day and I was proud of what we accomplished. It was our first major project together."
Forever My Lady
"What I love the most about Tiffany is her selflessness," says Matthew. "She pushes you to be the best that you can be and she is passionate about her goals and aspirations."
Pinch Me If I'm Dreaming
Tiffany says their wedding day was, "everything I dreamt it would be and more."
Let's Eat!
The couple's exquisite wedding cake made by Lady Charles Desserts perfectly tied in their fuchsia and white color scheme.
A New Beginning
"Matthew is Nigerian and it was important incorporate his culture within our wedding day," says Tiffany. "Towards the end of the reception, we changed into traditional wear accompanied with the traditional Nigerian spraying of money."
Tiffany's Advice To Brides
"Compromise with your partner on certain aspects of your wedding day," she says. "Know that weddings are costly, and stick to budget as best you can. The only opinions that matter are those of the bride and groom."