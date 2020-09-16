When they first met, Sharisse and Thurman would always take the same route to the train station in the mornings. They’d lock eyes, exchange pleasant hellos and admire each other from afar.

“One day (Finally lol), Thurman asked me out to dinner,” Sharisse tells ESSENCE. “I declined at first because I wasn’t looking to get into a relationship at the time. A few days later, he asked me again but this time I said, oh what the heck…amd here we are!”

The couple had a beautiful wedding planned at a sprawling Long Island estate called Jericho Terrace in July 2020. Like many other couples, COVID-19 interfered with their grand wedding plans, and their date was postponed to 2021. In the meantime, they decided on a smaller ceremony on the rooftop at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York City’s Columbus Circle.

“The venue, though closed, gave us an opportunity for an intimate ceremony under these circumstances,” says the bride. “They were phenomenal and we are so grateful to them.” With the help of their planner, Camille with JunePlumm Events, the couple enjoyed a modern garden-like ceremony with gorgeous city views to match.

Scroll through the gallery to check out the most gorgeous photos from Sharisse and Thurman’s New York City wedding.

