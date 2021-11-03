Bridal Bliss: Everyone Wore White To The Wedding Of High School Sweethearts Quanei And Maurice

Kimie James

When we say that Quanei and Maurice go way back, we mean way way back. The first time they locked eyes, they were 12 and 13 years old. Maurice’s older brother was dating Quanei’s sister, and one day when his mom decided to take his brother to visit with his girlfriend, Maurice wanted to tag along. Escorted into the living room, it was then that he would meet Quanei, and from there, time stopped.

“I met the girl of my dreams,” he recounts to ESSENCE. “She was lying down watching SpongeBob. When our eyes locked it was literally love at first sight.”

She agrees. “I honestly realized I found the one when we locked eyes at 12 and 13. It was like our souls aligned immediately. I cannot truly describe the feeling in words, but butterflies filled my stomach, and we stared into each other’s eyes for quite some time.”

He adds, “Just when I decided to finally have the courage to say something, I hear ‘Lil Man it’s time to go.’ Seriously, mom?”

Some time would pass and things eventually ended between Maurice’s brother and Quanei’s sister, so chances to see Quanei ceased. But the two would finally cross paths again sophomore year of high school. Despite his excitement, he was shy. She was the first one to speak, letting him know that he looked like someone she knew. She would tell him that often — literally for months, her way of possibly saying “hello” — until she finally found a name. “She said ‘Ahmad! You look like Ahmad.’ Me laughing I replied, ‘that’s my brother,'” he says. “That same connection was made again; you know the one we made in her living room years before.”

And this time, the connection remained. The two would start dating that year and have been inseparable. They have since attended the same university, welcomed a daughter named Halo (like Beyoncé’s song) and after a disastrous Christmas proposal (more on that later), made it down the aisle to become husband and wife. On June 25, 2021, in front of 80 of their closest family and friends all decked in white, they exchanged vows and went from, as she puts it, “high school sweethearts turned into forever love.” No one is more excited about it than Maurice, which is always refreshing to hear.

“It is still hard to believe that I get to spend the rest of my life with such a perfect woman,” he says. “I thank God for blessing me with her. I won’t drop the ball with this one.”

Check out all the images from their gorgeous all-white nuptials below and learn more about their love story, more than 11 years in the making.

Vendors

Photography: @kimiejames

Cake: @incredibleediblesbakery

Floral Arrangements: @agapeloveeventsrva

Videography: @timmorrisette

360 Booth: @360boothrva

Decor: @etceventsee

DJ: @themastersofceremony

Hair: @morestylesbykat

Makeup: @makeupbybre_hairstylist

Venue: @theboathouseweddings

Dresses: @davidsbridal

