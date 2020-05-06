Moneca and Randall met 17 years ago, but there weren’t exactly sparks flying during their first encounter. Randall was an employee at Sprint when Moneca came in to get help with her phone. “I was immediately attracted to him,” she recalls. After being formally introduced by a mutual friend, they arranged for a date night. Their plans fell through and they didn’t speak for two years before running into each other at a mall. “Even though on the outside I was giving him major side-eye, I was happy I ran into him on the inside,” she remembers. “Randall called me shortly after to arrange plans to cook me dinner, which was excellent!” Thank God for second chances!

After a wonderful five-year relationship, Moneca and Randall became engaged during a couples trip to Turks and Caicos (stick around for that story!) They immediately had their hearts set on having a modern New Year’s Eve wedding at the Proximity Hotel in Greensboro, NC – a venue Moneca says “spoke to her soul.”

Pulling off a wedding during a major holiday can come with its own challenges, but the couple didn’t feel them a bit thanks to their wedding planner Events By Nishaka. “Nishaka is like a unicorn,” says the bride. “Her work ethic is like no other! She made my wedding planning process seamless and 100% stress-free.”

Want to see your wedding featured in Bridal Bliss? Send your story and a link to your wedding photos to bridalbliss@essence.com for consideration.