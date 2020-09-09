There was nothing we didn’t love about Mills and Johanne Thenor’s vow renewal ceremony. The style, cake, and family photos were impeccable. But most impressive was their determination to reaffirm their love during such a dark time in the world.

The couple first met back in 2007 through a mutual friend. “We had our first date at Cuban Pete’s in Montclair, NJ, and the rest was history,” says Johanne. The couple originally married on July 30th, 2010 at Palace in Somerset, NJ. Ten years and three children later, the couple planned for an awesome 2020 vow renewal ceremony. The unforeseen effects of the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in their plans.

“We decided to do our vow renewal in the comfort of our home and make it very personal and intimate with our kids,” the couple tells ESSENCE. The bride, who owns her owns her own events company called JP Events & Design, did a bang-up job picking out the dreamy floral, table, and décor for their special day. Though some of their closest family and friends could not attend because of travel and health reasons, the day was still magical and love reigned supreme as the Thenors said “I do” again.

