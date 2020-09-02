Maya and André’s love blossomed online. André co-founded an apparel line with a friend, who then asked Maya and her twin sister to model in their photoshoot. “About a year after the photoshoot, André reached out to me via Instagram to get my ‘help’ with a design concept,” says Maya. “That help eventually transitioned into a good morning text, which eventually led to our first date at a local speakeasy. Love soon followed.”

Soon after meeting, Maya moved five hours away to North Carolina for graduate school. Though André instinctively felt she was the one, he wasn’t initially sure a long distance relationship could work. “I volunteered to help bring some of her belongings down for her and help her get settled,” André said, “At this point, I knew I was head over heels crazy for her.”

Two years into the relationship, during a trip to Paris, André planned a carefully laid out proposal that blew his bride-to-be away. Just like both of their parents, the couple decided on a March wedding date. “We first decided on North Carolina because we both have family down there and my parents recently moved there,” says Maya. “We had to change our venue six months out from our wedding date because our original venue was required to undergo unforeseen renovations mandated by the city. We ended up choosing our second option, a refurbished Cadillac service garage, which turned out to be a perfect fit for us and our design.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the most gorgeous moments from Maya and André’s modern North Carolina wedding.

