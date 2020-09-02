Maya and André’s love blossomed online. André co-founded an apparel line with a friend, who then asked Maya and her twin sister to model in their photoshoot. “About a year after the photoshoot, André reached out to me via Instagram to get my ‘help’ with a design concept,” says Maya. “That help eventually transitioned into a good morning text, which eventually led to our first date at a local speakeasy. Love soon followed.”
Soon after meeting, Maya moved five hours away to North Carolina for graduate school. Though André instinctively felt she was the one, he wasn’t initially sure a long distance relationship could work. “I volunteered to help bring some of her belongings down for her and help her get settled,” André said, “At this point, I knew I was head over heels crazy for her.”
Two years into the relationship, during a trip to Paris, André planned a carefully laid out proposal that blew his bride-to-be away. Just like both of their parents, the couple decided on a March wedding date. “We first decided on North Carolina because we both have family down there and my parents recently moved there,” says Maya. “We had to change our venue six months out from our wedding date because our original venue was required to undergo unforeseen renovations mandated by the city. We ended up choosing our second option, a refurbished Cadillac service garage, which turned out to be a perfect fit for us and our design.”
02
The Proposal
André surprised Maya with a trip to Europe as a graduation gift, and the date happened to coincide with their two-year anniversary, "He wrote a letter to me each day for the seven days leading up to our anniversary," says Mya. "That Thursday (our actual anniversary) we checked into the hotel and I got in the shower. When I walked out, the room was covered with rose petals (3000 to be exact lol). He had made a walkway with candles and 'Blessed' by Daniel Caesar (one of our faves) was playing in the background. Then he says, 'This is card number 7...but I’m going to read this one to you.' It was the proposal."
03
Surrounded By Love
"My wedding day was better than I could have imagined," say Maya. "I had my best girls beside me to bring great energy and surround me with love during the whole planning process and the day of the wedding. I did not feel one ounce of stress."
04
Made For Me
"Before Maya and I began dating, I prayed that my next relationship would be my last one," says André. "Not long after our first date, I knew she was perfect for me and I prayed again that God would make this work."
05
Details
The lace detailing of Maya's dress stopped us in our tracks.
06
Fit Like A Glove
Maya found her wedding dress while shopping around with her parents and sister. "My wedding dress consultant ended up convincing me to try on a sleek dress with long sleeves," she says. "At first I was skeptical. It was the third or fourth dress I tried on, and when I did, I knew that one was it! My family was completely sold."
07
Modern Style
The groom and his groomsmen opted not to go with do the traditional tux and we love it!
09
All White Everything
"I always wanted to get a dress from Kleinfeld," says the bride. "But since I was unable to make a trip up to New York to wedding dress shop, I knew they would have a great selection for my girls. My sister, who was my maid of honor, helped me to choose the final dress that they ended up wearing, which was so flattering on her and each of my bridesmaids."
11
#Blessed
Maya's father walked her down the aisle to "Blessed "by Daniel Caesar - the same song that played during André's proposal.
12
MARCHing Into The Future
"Part of the reason we selected our wedding date was because both of our parents got married in March," says Maya. "Both of our parents gave advice in planning as well as preparing for marriage. They both encouraged premarital counseling which we did 6 weeks leading up to our wedding. Those sessions allowed us to ask each other tough questions, address touchy topics and get Christian advice from a neutral third-party. We had homework and reading to complete, but it was well worth it."
13
New Beginnings
The couple took communion together for the first time as husband and wife.
14
I Now Pronounced You...
The crowd went wild as the groom kissed the bride.
15
Bridal Style
The bride and groom's custom biker jacks won our hearts.
16
Homie, Lover, Friend
"Maya is my best friend," says André. "We’re always on the same vibe. Time flies when we’re together but there’s always more to look forward to in our relationship."
17
Modern Romance
Baby's breath and candles added romance to the couple's industrial venue.
18
Flip The Scene
Mya and Andre wanted to stay in the same venue for the ceremony and reception, so the space was flipped during cocktail hour. "It was important that the guests didn’t have to leave the venue," says the bride.
19
Love Everywhere
"After the first minute of our first dance, we invited our parents to join us and the DJ shouted out their anniversaries," says Maya. "We then invited the other couples to the dance floor to join in on the first dance. It was such a sweet moment to just look around and see all the couples dancing along with us. Everyone could feel the love in the room."
20
No Greater Love
"It felt good to be a groom," André told ESSENCE. "I’ve been a groomsman in four weddings and attended others in the past. I’ve always enjoyed it. But I really enjoyed seeing our friends and family in one room, celebrating love. The energy was unmatched."
21
Put Some Respect On Our (Last) Name
The Revells had custom signage that brought so much personality to their space.
22
Who's Ready For Dessert?
The Revells decided to go with donuts for their dessert instead of a traditional wedding cake. "For our first date, André took me to a speakeasy where they served donuts," Maya explains. "So we wanted to remember that with our favorites from Duck Donuts."
23
Moving Down The Line
"I sang the Sweetheart Song with my line sisters and sorors (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.)," says Maya. "André sang his National Fraternity’s (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.) Hymn."
24
Maya's Advice To Brides
"Be in the moment! Your loved ones are all there to celebrate you and the love of your life! Soak it all up because these times are so rare and precious."
25
Whisked Away
The couple jetted off to Mexico and Napa Valley for their honeymoon just before the COVID-19 shutdown. "No one mentioned COVID-19 in Mexico, but shortly after we arrived in Napa, restaurants were shutting down and most of our reservations were canceled," said the couple. "We still made the most of our trip but we will need to go back to get the full 'Napa experience.'”