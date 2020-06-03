Leanna and Clifton (also known as CJ) met in 2015 online. At the time, Leanna wasn’t looking for a boyfriend. But love struck at an unexpected time in her life. “CJ was so different and we clicked instantly,” she remembers. “I have never been able to be 100% myself around a guy, but he was giving me 100% back so it was easy.” After texting and FaceTiming for two weeks, they finally met for their first date. “He was clear on his intentions,” she remembers thinking. “He played no games and was an absolute gentleman, which is very attractive. We have been inseparable ever since.”

In true gentleman fashion, CJ proposed to Leanna during a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at an upscale steakhouse in Atlanta. After visiting ten wedding venues, their hearts chose the gorgeous Biltmore Ballrooms in Downtown Atlanta. Luckily, the couple’s wedding date was scheduled just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Atlanta and every city across the country. Though the virus did throw some things out of wack (like the arrival of their bridesmaids dresses), Leanna’s bride tribe and day-of coordinator Terrice Blackwell never let her stress. “Weddings are a lot of work, and we are so happy with how ours turned out,” says the beautiful bride.

Scroll through the gallery to see the most beautiful moments from Leanna and Clifton’s ballroom wedding.

