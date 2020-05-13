Lauren and Warren initially met on the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel. “I purchased additional ‘bagels’ just to connect with Warren,” Lauren told ESSENCE. “After being introduced, I told him he owed me 99 cents back if things didn’t work out. Fortunately, I never got my dollar back!”

After getting engaged during the most picture-perfect vacation in Florence, Italy, the couple went full-steam ahead planning their wedding. Unfortunately, their original plans were derailed due to COVID-19. Still, it was important to Lauren and Warren to keep their 4/25/2020 wedding date. So with the help of their wedding planner, Melissa Williams of B’Astonished Events, they switched gears and arranged an intimate outdoor ceremony attended only by Warren’s father and their local pastor. Melissa made sure the Andersons felt special by decorating their bridal suite at Four Seasons DC with rose petals, champagne, champane and flowers.

“No bride can prepare for their wedding plans being detoured by a pandemic,” says Lauren. “After many breakdowns, tears, prayers, and reflection, I am grateful that Warren and I were able to have an intimate and sacred ceremony that is a reflection of what I pray our marriage will be: making the best out of any situation, together.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the most beautiful moments from Lauren and Warren’s Washington D.C. wedding.