Bridal Bliss: Larissa And Wendell Teach Us How To Do A Daytona Beach Wedding Right

Epiphany Image Photography

When Larissa met Wendell, they were in the midst of trying to diffuse a chaotic situation. The two worked together at the same school; she a teacher, he a law enforcement officer. One day, back in the spring of 2019, one of Larissa’s students was distraught after having a dispute with another student. Looking to resolve the situation, which ended up impacting her entire classroom, she called on the deputy resource officer to help — Wendell. It was their first time meeting.

“He came in and handled the situation, while making the students feel more comfortable with going to that class the next day. From that day, he was always very polite and made every effort to check on the students and myself,” she tells ESSENCE. Wendell went above and beyond, visiting the class and checking on Larissa consistently. He even supported the dance group she has for the kids. “He became a sponsor for my extracurricular Dance Club to ensure they had everything they needed in order to put on a great show,” she says. “It was his willingness and dedication to the students that stood out most.”

What also stood out was Larissa and Wendell’s growing attraction to one another. Inevitably, they started to see each other outside of school and slowly but surely fell in love. They kept that quiet though, especially from the students, so as to remain professional. When he moved up to a different department as their relationship progressed, they no longer had to hide it.

A year after they met, in May of 2020, Wendell would propose (more on that later) and the two would set their sights on forever, tying the knot on June 6, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Fla. A love that began with the two meeting in the school halls culminated in Larissa and Wendell meeting at the altar to make things official.

“We are so glad we met,” she says, “now we get to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Take a look at the gorgeous images from their big day and learn more about the love story that led to it.

Photography: Epiphany Image Photography @epiphanyimage

Videography: FH Creatives

Florals: No. 1 Flowers

Cake: B Cupcakes

Catering: Big Mike’s Catering (Orlando)/Belly Full Catering (Daytona Beach)

Hair: Thomas Adrianna Beauty

Dresses: Something New Bridal Boutique

Groom’s Tuxedo: Leonardo 5th Avenue

Makeup: Stenza Jae Artistry

Venue: Crystal Ballroom at Sunset Harbor (Daytona Beach, FL)

Want your wedding to be considered for feature in Bridal Bliss? Email us a few wedding photos and the story of your big day, with a few quotes, at bridalbliss@essence.com.

Loading the player...