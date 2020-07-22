After returning from her birthday trip in Cuba, Krystal was encouraged by a friend to fire up her dating apps again. “After some hesitation, I decided to reactivate my profile,” Krystal told ESSENCE. “The next morning, I received a message from Bill. We chatted online for about two weeks before we took our conversation offline.” Afterwards, Bill invited her to an After 7 and Mint Condition (an instant win in her book). The next day, Bill attended as Krystal’s date to a gala, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

After getting engaged, the couple immediately knew their church home would host their ceremony, but visited about five different venues before deciding on the one. “Ultimately, we decided on Hotel Valencia because we love boutique hotels,” says Krystal, “and I was looking for a hotel with Spanish inspired décor, which they have.”

Luckily, these two didn’t have to go far to find an excellent wedding planner. Krystal’s mom Dee planned to entire event from soup to nuts. “She extensive experience hosting high-profile events for foreign diplomats and dignitaries all over the world,” says Krystal. “I was blessed to have her at the helm of my wedding extravaganza!”

Scroll through the gallery to see the most beautiful moments from Krystal and Bill’s “roses and romance” themed wedding.

