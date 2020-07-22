After returning from her birthday trip in Cuba, Krystal was encouraged by a friend to fire up her dating apps again. “After some hesitation, I decided to reactivate my profile,” Krystal told ESSENCE. “The next morning, I received a message from Bill. We chatted online for about two weeks before we took our conversation offline.” Afterwards, Bill invited her to an After 7 and Mint Condition (an instant win in her book). The next day, Bill attended as Krystal’s date to a gala, and they’ve been inseparable ever since.
After getting engaged, the couple immediately knew their church home would host their ceremony, but visited about five different venues before deciding on the one. “Ultimately, we decided on Hotel Valencia because we love boutique hotels,” says Krystal, “and I was looking for a hotel with Spanish inspired décor, which they have.”
Luckily, these two didn’t have to go far to find an excellent wedding planner. Krystal’s mom Dee planned to entire event from soup to nuts. “She extensive experience hosting high-profile events for foreign diplomats and dignitaries all over the world,” says Krystal. “I was blessed to have her at the helm of my wedding extravaganza!”
Scroll through the gallery to see the most beautiful moments from Krystal and Bill’s “roses and romance” themed wedding.
01
Meet The Ramseys
Bride:
Krystal Nicole Studavent, attorney, 39
Groom:
Billy Ray Ramsey, Jr., senior project manager, 46
Venue: New Life Christian Center
and Hotel Valencia
, San Antonio, TX
Theme:
"Ramsey's Romance & Roses Wedding”
Photographer
: Edward Heard
Bridal gown (designer/boutique name and contact info): Ysa Makino, Weddings by Debbie, Jean and AJ, https://weddingsbydebbie.com/
Bridal party attire
: Designed by Janice Harker of J Bernette Designs
Groom’s tux:
Calvin Klein/Men’s Wearhouse
Cake: Cakes & More
Caterer for first reception
: Dessert Reception ((name and web link): New Life Hospitality Team
Favors: Forever Wedding Favors
Wedding Planner:
Dee Studavent (Mother of the bride)
Wedding Coordinator:
JoAnna Dawkins
Event Designer:
Jackie Lee
Music: DJ Sidney
Hair and makeup
Bride's Hair: Katrina Carroll
Makeup: Ronnee Leggington
Bridesmaids' hair: Alexis Gooden
Junior bridesmaids' makeup:
Myrekle McClinton
Flowers
: Dreamweaver
Stationery: My Urban Invites
Videographer: Eloquence Avenue
Dance Floor: Inkredible Dance Floors
Aisle Runner:
Original Runner Company, https://originalrunners.com/
Photo Booth: Selfies 4 All
Post Wedding Brunch: The Guenther House
Vintage Wedding Car: San Antonio Limousine
Save the Dates: iBrand Print
02
The Proposal
Billy's heartfelt proposal took place at a swanky restaurant in Houston, where Krystal thought she was having a girl's lunch date with her mom and cousin. "Bill came out dressed in his suit and tie and a bouquet of flowers," Krystal recalls. "He walked over to my mom, hugged her, and handed her the bouquet of flowers. He then came over to me, asked me to stand up, took my hand in his hand, and proceeded to speak with deep emotion. He said, 'you are my best friend and the love of my life. I am so blessed to have you in my life and would be more than happy if you would be my wife.' I wiped his tears and happily accepted."
03
Feel The Love
The Ramsey's had an inspirational dance number at the beginning of their ceremony.
04
Ladies In Red
"My good friend and one of my bridesmaids, LaToya Bent Mann, sent me a picture of a bridesmaid dress that she saw on Instagram," say Krystal. "As soon as I saw it, I fell in love! We worked with a family friend who is a fashion designer, Janice Harker of J Bernette Designs, and she designed the bridesmaids’ fierce red dresses using the picture sent to me for inspiration."
05
When Two Become One
The couple's ceremony included a scripture reading, lighting of the unity candle, and a sand ceremony to represent the blending of their families.
06
Mad About You
"I knew Krystal was the one when I saw that she would sacrifice for me through a series of events," says Billy. "She did not just tell me she loved me, she showed me through her actions which is what I prayed for."
07
San Antonio Pride
The couple's mariachi band was a nod to the Mexican influence San Antonio is known for.
08
One Before God
The Ramseys recited their vows in front of 350 guests.
09
Make It Official
Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Ramsey!
10
Jumping The Broom
Starting a new chapter never felt so good.
11
Man's Best Friend
Krystal's mom's adorable dog Khloe escorted them out to meet and greet their guests.
12
Flower Shower
The couple's bridal party showered them with roses and tons of love.
13
An Adventure To Be Continued
"Pre-COVID, we planned to celebrate in a big way with a four-part honeymoon in honor of our wedding falling on Leap Day which occurs every four years," the couple said. "We only made it to our first trip – an oceanside, luxury boutique hotel in Ixtapa, Mexico a week after our wedding. As soon as we returned to Houston, they instructed us to go home immediately and stay there until further notice to shelter-in-place due to the pervasive spread of COVID-19. Parts 2-4 will have to wait until conditions improve."
14
My One And Only
"I love how supportive and protective Bill is," says Krystal.He's a born leader with a loving heart and is family-oriented."
15
Bridal Style
Krystal's bridal gown was designed by Ysa Makino, part of an exclusive couture collection purchased at Weddings by Debbie in Houston, TX. Bill rocked a sleek black Calvin Klein suit.
16
All Together Now
"Our wedding was right out of a romance novel," says the bride.
17
Dripping With Romance
"I love receiving roses all throughout the year," says Krystal. "I wanted my wedding and reception venue to be filled with them. I wanted the venues to ooze with romance from the music to the décor to the lighting."
18
Change Clothes And Go
Krystal's second dress came with gorgeous shimmering sleeves.
19
A Party They'll Never Forget
Billy and Krystal's flamenco dancer was a hit.
20
21
Freshly Picked
True to their theme, Krystal and Bill's wedding cake was ripe and rosy.
22
Surrounded By Love
"The wedding experience was magical to me because every part of it was done with the love of family," says Bill. "From start to finish, it was everything I could have dreamed of because the atmosphere was one filled with love and God’s presence."
23
Ending On A High Note
Bill serenaded Krystal with a classic Earth, Wind & Fire tune. You love to see it!
24
Sisters For Life
Krystal was surrounded by her sorors on her special day.
25
Krystal's Advice To Brides
"Things will more than likely go wrong, (that is pretty much a certainty), but at the end of the day, you and maybe a few others know the plan and will be the only to be aware of any mistakes. The guests are oblivious unless you told them, so they will take what happens at face value. Relax and take the day as it comes.."