Kris and Talisa first met at a mutual friend’s birthday party in New York City. There was an instant connection between them from the very first conversation. “I have a strong connection to animals,” Kris explains. “The real test for me was asking her in the middle of the loud club if she liked animals too. I wasn’t sure if she heard me, but she instantly responded ‘I love them!’ Basically, I was ready to get down on one knee at that exact point.”

After nearly two years of dating, Kris planned a heartwarming proposal at Target First Saturdays at The Brooklyn Museum during a Pride month event. All of Talisa’s family and friends secretly gathered at the event to see the magical moment. “My initial reaction was to hysterically cry,” Talissa recalls. “After realizing a photographer was capturing the moment, I quickly got myself together and said ‘Yes!’ I’m an ugly crier.”

As nature lovers, Kris and Talisa knew a remote location surrounded by nature’s beauty would be the perfect location to wed. “I envisioned trees, trees, and more trees,” says Talisa. “After searching the internet for quite some time, we found the Roxbury Barn and Estate. The next week, we drove to upstate New York in the snow with our moms and saw the venue. We were in awe of the entire place.”

With the help of their day-of wedding coordinator, and a team of POC and LGBTQ vendors, Kris and Talisa had the wedding of a lifetime surrounded by love, trees, and memories to last a lifetime. The lack of cell phone reception at the venue allowed guests to enjoy the day uninterrupted, and be enveloped in the spirit of love.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best moments from Kris and Talisa’s woodsy New York wedding.

01 Meet The Justices Bride: Talisa Smith, Program Coordinator, 26 Bride: Kristina Justice, Veterinary Technician, 29 Venue: Theme: Moody Modern Woods Caterer: Ate O Ate Florist: Bklyn Bloom Photographer / Videographer: ChuyPhotos Makeup Artist: Lauren Bridges Violinist: Chiara Fasi Pet Care: Furever and Fur Always Entertainment: House Of Eon DJs: Noms & Rogue Bridal Shop: Grace Loves Lace Talisa Smith, Program Coordinator, 26Kristina Justice, Veterinary Technician, 29 Roxbury Barn and Estate in Roxbury, NYMoody Modern Woods 02 Nature's Bounty "We wanted the ceremony to be visually beautiful," Talisa told ESSENCE. "Kris is a huge nature lover, so we wanted an outdoor ceremony. I envisioned trees, trees, and more trees. After searching the internet for quite some time, we found the Roxbury Barn and Estate." 03 Moment For Life "I visualized a lot of what I thought the day would be like for me personally," says Kris, "but honestly, nothing could prepare me for the real day. So many memories we had and all that lead us to this moment." 04 All Laced Up and In Love "I knew from the beginning that I did not want a traditional style gown," says Talisa. "I made an appointment with Grace Loves Lace in New York City and instantly fell in love with this Camille dress. It had beautiful rose lace, long sleeves and an open back. It was sexy, romantic and modern." 05 A Forever Kind Of Energy Kris and Talisa began their wedding day with an intimate first touch. 06 The Music Of Love Professional violinist Chiara Fasi performed for the couple's walk down the aisle. 07 Puppy Love Kris and Talisa's dogs, Phoenix and Hendrix, stole the show! 08 A Mother's Love "Our moms helped us get ready and walked us down the aisle, which meant everything to Kris and me," says Talisa. "It's important to see more photos of mothers walking their daughters down the aisles, the mamas who have been one giant parent. It was less about giving us away, and more like they were guiding us through this next step of our lives." 09 Honor, Tradition And Love "It was very important to us that we honored our family members no longer on this earth, so we took a minute to call upon them and feel their presence. We also did a red and white wine mixing to represent our union." 10 With This Kiss That just married feeling is indescribable. 11 From The Heart "What I love most about Kris is her incredibly kind nature," says Talisa. "From the day I met her, I knew she had a unique sweet soul." 12 The After Party After the ceremony, guests headed to the hilltop pavilion for cocktail hour. Then, everyone made their way down the hill to the venue's modern barn for the reception. "We love the fact that our guests didn't have to change locations." 13 Just Us Kris and Talisa thanked their day-of wedding coordinator for helping the day go along so seamlessly. "We actually got to enjoy our wedding to the fullest without stressing over anything," sayss Talisa. 14 Into The Woods "I made up the theme Moody Modern Woods," says Talisa. "We chose dark earthy colors like black, hunter green, gold, and white." 15 Modern Elegance Since Kris and Talisa wanted to let the beauty of the space speak for itself, they kept the tables simple with vine-like runners, white linens, and dim lighting. 16 Lessons + Blessings "We learned that everything may not go your way and that's okay. Listen to your partner and be sure the wedding reflects the both of you as a couple." 17 Hit The Floor Kris and Talisa hired dancers from the House of Eon to perform and get the party started. 18 In The Moment "The area had no cell phone service which allowed people to embrace and live in the moment. It was everything we envisioned, and wouldn’t change a thing about it." 19 Hit That Pose You better work! 20 All Of The Lights This was one epic party! 21 Good Vibes Everywhere "I remember taking time to look around at everyone enjoying themselves," Kris tells ESSENCE. "I knew it was going to be one of the only times in my life where all my favorite people are in the same room, having fun." 22 The Honeymooners Kris and Talisa are planning their honeymoon trip to Costa Rica in March. 23 Light My Fire "The bonfire was the perfect way to end the reception. We included s’mores kits as our party favors."

