Bridal Bliss: Six-Footers Kimberly And Torrey Said “I Do” In Montego Bay With A Fiery Fête

While dating apps can feel a little intimidating or uncomfortable for some people, for Kimberly and Torrey, an app was where their perfect love story began. Both parties swiped right on the other while using OkCupid back in October 2015. From there, Kimberly and Torrey decided to meet in person at the Marietta Diner in Marietta, Ga. Things didn’t immediately turn romantic, though. The two started off as friends. “From that time we remained friends through the years,” she tells ESSENCE. “We spent time just really getting to know each other.”

For Torrey, he knew in no time that Kimberly was someone special, but he was fine with taking things slow.

“I knew within a couple of weeks of meeting Kimberly that I wanted her to be around for a very long time and I was willing to show her,” he says. “Her confidence, witty personality, and smile is what caught my attention. She makes me laugh and I also love that she is a taller woman.”

The couple, both over six feet tall, also shared a love of food and would try new restaurants together. One day in December 2019, they decided to meet up at a local pizzeria. Little did Kimberly know, that day was the day she realized Torrey was the one for her.

“We were going to a nearby pizza restaurant that just so happened to be the the sister restaurant to the place we had our first date at. So to me it brought back the same feels and vibes as the day we met and he was still consistently just wanting to see me smile,” she says. “I realized he was the one and that no matter what changed around me he was my constant. His heart is so pure. And that night he made me smile just like that first day at Marietta diner. So on December 20, 2019 I asked him to be my boyfriend.”

A few months later, on February 8, 2020, the couple traveled with her parents to Gatlinburg, Tenn., known for the Smoky Mountains. The night before they arrived, unbeknownst to Kimberly, Torrey had asked her father for her hand in marriage. With the snow-capped mountains surrounding them and her parents present, Torrey popped the question. “It was beautiful,” she recalls. “After the proposal, we took photos in the snow, barbecued and whooped my parents in spades.”

From meeting online to finding love by becoming each other’s best friends, Kimberly and Torrey decided they would start their new chapter as husband and wife by saying “I do” in Jamaica’s third most populous city, Montego Bay, at the Iberostar Grand hotel. See how this couple celebrated their love with family and friends on November 20, 2021, and learn a bit about their planning process in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Photography: Stacey Clarke Photography

Bridal dress: Sweet Elegance Bridal

Venue: Iberostar Grand Rose Hall

Florals: Tai Flora

Videographer: DigiPix

Makeup and Hair: In Your Face Beauty

Wedding Singer: Roosevelt Boles

Decor: BJ Squared Events

Cake Design: Kayla Adams

01 The Dress Kimberly told us that finding a wedding dress for her height was a challenge. But she was able to get the perfect dress for her perfect day after all. “I wound up finding my dress at Sweet Elegance Bridal in Decatur, Ga,” she said. “The reason I went there is because they had dresses from a designer that I really liked. The lady who helped was the sweetest and she seemed extremely happy to help me.” Stacey Clark Photography 02 The Smallest Details For Kimberly’s something new and something blue, she accessorized her wedding dress with gorgeous ivory shoes and a blue garter to add some spice. Stacey Clark Photography 03 Most Memorable Moment for the Groom “The most memorable moment from the wedding for me was when my father-in-law gave her away to me,” Torrey recalls. “He slipped me a note and I had to give him the right answer to the question he had written down before he allowed me to take her hand in marriage. Kimberly still does not know what the note said to this day because I wouldn’t tell her when she asked on the wedding day.” Stacey Clark Photography 04 Most Memorable Moment for the Bride “The most memorable moment from the wedding for me was our sand ceremony. It was the moment where we were able to display the meaning of bringing our two families together as one, which was very important to me,” she says. Stacey Clark Photography 05 “We Did It, Joe!” The happy couple is cheered by guests as they head down the aisle after saying “I do.” Stacey Clark Photography 06 Sand and Sunsets Such a mesmerizing view of the bride and groom. Stacey Clark Photography 07 The Venue The couple decided to get married on 11.20.21 at 5-star Iberostar Grand hotel in Montego Bay, Jamaica. “I knew I wanted to give my entire family an unforgettable experience,” Kimberly says. “Many of them had never flown before. They had the time of their lives. I also knew that if we were going to spend a bunch of money on a wedding, we wanted it to be somewhere we actually would enjoy ourselves and could make a honeymoon of it as well.” Stacey Clark Photography 08 A Caribbean Cake The wedding cake was a beautiful sight to see and also fit in with the island vibes thanks to the floral touches. Stacey Clark Photography 09 A Dance With Mama The groom shares a dance with his mother in front of family and friends. Stacey Clark Photography 10 Man on Fire It was time to heat things up at the reception as a fire performer took center stage. Stacey Clark Photography 11 A Family Affair Family and friends kept the party going by dancing the night away. Stacey Clark Photography 12 The Larks When you swipe right, you never know which direction things may go. But when it comes to love, as Kimberly and Torrey remind us, it is a journey worth taking. Stacey Clark Photography