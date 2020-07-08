Two years after moving to Tampa, Florida for college. Joscelyn locked eyes with Josue at Bulls Club, a popular hangout for many of the University Of Southern Florida and University Of Tampa students. “I remember our connection being magnetic,” says Joscelyn. “We stared each other down for nearly 10 minutes from across the room. When he finally decided to make a move I thought, ‘about damn time.’” That very next week, their next date was held at the Cheesecake Factory (fancy for some college kids) and they dated until 2014 when Joscelyn moved to Atlanta to pursue her career. After reconnecting again in November 2017, the pair confirmed they were soulmates that couldn’t live without each other.

On February 9, 2019, Joscelyn received a call congratulating her on winning a free dinner f0r two at the Atlanta Sun Dial Restaurant. Josue without hesitation suggested they redeem the offer that night. Dressed in their finest attire, the couple dined in the beautiful restaurant, which has a gorgeous panoramic view of the city. After ushering in a surprise appearance from Joscelyn’s grandmother, Josue got down on one knee and asked her to be his forever, of course, she said yes! The entire restaurant went wild.

After their engagement, the couple agreed that they didn’t want the “stuffy” feel of a hotel or banquet hall. Joscelyn immediately went into PIY (plan it yourself) mode and found The Tate House, a gorgeous estate nestled just outside of Atlanta. The bride planned her wedding A-Z, and the couple’s 187 had a ball. Luckily, the wedding and honeymoon went down just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States. “I don’t think anyone in attendance could have imagined that our wedding celebration would be the last social engagement any of us would have for months to follow, and possibly the rest of 2020,” says the bride. Thanks God for miracles like this!

Scroll through the gallery to see the gorgeous photos from Joscelyn and Josue’s winter wedding.