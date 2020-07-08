Two years after moving to Tampa, Florida for college. Joscelyn locked eyes with Josue at Bulls Club, a popular hangout for many of the University Of Southern Florida and University Of Tampa students. “I remember our connection being magnetic,” says Joscelyn. “We stared each other down for nearly 10 minutes from across the room. When he finally decided to make a move I thought, ‘about damn time.’” That very next week, their next date was held at the Cheesecake Factory (fancy for some college kids) and they dated until 2014 when Joscelyn moved to Atlanta to pursue her career. After reconnecting again in November 2017, the pair confirmed they were soulmates that couldn’t live without each other.
On February 9, 2019, Joscelyn received a call congratulating her on winning a free dinner f0r two at the Atlanta Sun Dial Restaurant. Josue without hesitation suggested they redeem the offer that night. Dressed in their finest attire, the couple dined in the beautiful restaurant, which has a gorgeous panoramic view of the city. After ushering in a surprise appearance from Joscelyn’s grandmother, Josue got down on one knee and asked her to be his forever, of course, she said yes! The entire restaurant went wild.
After their engagement, the couple agreed that they didn’t want the “stuffy” feel of a hotel or banquet hall. Joscelyn immediately went into PIY (plan it yourself) mode and found The Tate House, a gorgeous estate nestled just outside of Atlanta. The bride planned her wedding A-Z, and the couple’s 187 had a ball. Luckily, the wedding and honeymoon went down just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States. “I don’t think anyone in attendance could have imagined that our wedding celebration would be the last social engagement any of us would have for months to follow, and possibly the rest of 2020,” says the bride. Thanks God for miracles like this!
From The Heart
Joscelyn and her bridesmaids were moved to tears that the big day had finally come.
Joscelyn's Dream Dress
Joscelyn found the perfect dupe for a pricey wedding dress she saw on Instagram which featured a sweetheart neckline, mermaid shape, long train, and off the shoulder lace. After getting her grandmother's approval, it was confirmed that this lacy number from Belfiore Bridal was the one.
From One Queen To Another
The bride and the flower girl swapped stunning smiles.
Stole The Show
How cute is he?
All Together Now
At the conclusion of their unity lighting, the officiant invited guests to join in song as a part of an invocation. From there, the ceremony flowed into the couple's vow and ring exchange.
You May Now Kiss The Bride
And kiss, he did!
Officially Mr. And Mrs. Rodriguez
That just married glow is like none other.
Bold And Glamorous
Joscelyn's bridesmaids looked stunning in ombré sequined gowns. "I was stuck between the bridesmaids wearing traditional gold or emerald," the bride said. "But when I came across an interesting $70 emerald-gold ombré dress on Amazon, I couldn't fight the urge to do both! It was different, bold, and visually appealing."
Full Glam
Along with the bridesmaids' stunning dresses, the groomsmen also got their dapper hunter green suits from Amazon.
Love's Eternal Promise
"It felt surreal knowing that all of our time energy and love invested up to this was finally coming to life," said Josue. "I felt fulfilled watching my wife walk down the aisle and knowing that I had fulfilled my promise made to her years ago."
My Ride Or Die
"My wife is so genuine," said Josue. "When she believes in something, she puts her heart and soul into it and stands her ground. She brings that same energy into our relationship and that's what I love most."
The Way You Love Me
"My husband's love for family is unmatched," says Joscelyn. "When I see him ready and willing to give his last for those he loves, I fall deeper in love because I know I am not exempt from his favor. "
All Eyes On You
"I knew my husband was the one from the moment we locked eyes in the club," says Joscelyn. "This may sound goofy, but I used to believe that the perfect man for me would see me, stare into my soul, and be brave enough not to look away like a scene in a movie. Our encounter was just that."
Wave Your Flag
The couple celebrated Josue's Dominican culture as the dance song “Kulikitaka” played in the background. "His side went CRAZY with excitement," Joscelyn said. "Although my family didn't understand a word, they loved it and hyped us up the same."
Family Fun
Joscelyn uncle Andrew Jackson, an up-and-coming comedian and actor, hosted the couple's shoe game.
AKA Forever
"As toasts concluded and dinner was just about finished, the DJ invited my sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha to surround me on the dance floor and sing our hymn," says Joscelyn.
Simple and Decadent
The couple's cinnamon and cream cheese, 4 tier cake was simple with a touch of greenery. "If my husband had his way, the cake would have been green," says Joscelyn. "For me, the cake didn't need to be an expensive or elaborate one... just taste good!"
Yes, Queen!
Joscelyn planned a special performance for her new hubby, which included her singing the intro to “4 Ever” by Lil Mo and a 2-minute dance routine "channeling her inner Queen Bey." Work it, sis!
Our Day, Our Way
"Every woman hears of the dreaded wedding day blur where you're told you will barely eat or remember the day, but that WAS NOT the case for us on our super intricate day," said Joscelyn. "I remember every moment and I'm so grateful for that."
Joscelyn's Advice To Brides
"READ YOUR CONTRACTS! If things aren't making sense or don't seem entirely fair don't sign it and hope for the best. If a vendor isn't eager to work with you, find someone who is. This is the most special day of your life and you shouldn't have to drag people along on that journey with you."