Bridal Bliss: Celeb Chef Huda And Lamar’s Dream Destination Wedding Came True In Barbados

As the saying goes, “if it’s meant to be, it will be.” That proved to be true for star chef, Cutthroat Kitchen champion and Just Savor founder Chef Huda, and her beau, IT exec and former winery owner Lamar. They first met in 2010, introduced briefly by a friend who thought they could be of help to one another in business.
“She thought that we needed to meet because Huda was an amazing chef and I owned a winery at the time and she thought that we could collaborate and would be the perfect pairing,” Lamar tells ESSENCE. But things stalled. Better yet, they never got started.
“We exchanged business cards and never followed up with each other,” he adds.
But because Huda and Lamar were in fact meant to be, two years later, life would bring them together again.
“In 2012, we both were at the same party in Arlington, Va., and when I saw her I walked over and said ‘Hey, I know you,’ and she of course responded with ‘No, you don’t,'” he recalls. “I reminded her in detail of how we met two years earlier and my recollection must have impressed her because we hung out the rest of that night and we’ve been inseparable ever since.”
The love of the two would culminate in a proposal at the gorgeous Hillwood Estate in D.C. (and museum and garden) and finally, a wedding in Barbados on Nov. 20, 2021. Getting to that point would not be easy, as the couple had to reschedule their big day three times, drawing out their plans for two years due to not just COVID, but also personal family hurdles. Nevertheless, when their wedding weekend finally took place, it was an unforgettable one. It involved a private island tour, catamaran cruise, visiting Rihanna’s childhood home and more. But nothing beat their dreamy nuptials at The Crane resort, with four amazing chefs preparing Barbadian fare (including one of our favorites, Javon Cummins), a violinist and cello player at the ceremony, and the most beautiful moment of all, Huda and Lamar coming together to cement their love for life.
“To see loved ones and close friends in Barbados helping us celebrate our love is a moment I will never forget,” Huda says.
Take a look at a few shots from their special day, along with more details about the planning process and their one-of-a-kind love story.
“I knew Lamar was special because he made me feel calm, comfortable, respected and loved,” Huda says. “I love how he was with his family and friends. He inspired me with the way he loved me even before he even said it.”
Andrew Browne Photography
02
How the Groom Knew He’d Found the One
“I knew I found the one after I couldn’t imagine being away from her and her not being in my life,” Lamar says. “I fell in love with her overall being and how big her heart is and how she’s always there for me and everyone she comes in contact with.”
Andrew Browne Photography
03
The Proposal
Huda describes the proposal Lamar orchestrated as “the surprise of a lifetime.”
For Huda’s birthday, Lamar took her to the beautiful Hillwood Estate in D.C., 13 acres of lush greenery, gardens and natural wonders, for an impromptu photo shoot. “At the end of the photo shoot session Lamar took me back to my favorite garden, which is the personal garden of Majorie Post. As we stood on the marble steps at the top of the fountain, he took me by the hands and said, ‘I have a question to ask you. Will you marry me?’ Of course I said yes and immediately went into joyful tears,” she says.
Andrew Browne Photography
04
The Venue
The couple had a hard time locking down a wedding date and a location for their big day, so they decided to look abroad and into destination weddings. After narrowing down their options to Greece or Barbados, they were completely smitten with the latter.
“We ended up selecting The Crane Resort in Barbados because it is a beautiful historical property full of stunning views, luxury amenities and it is renowned as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. We fell in love with the stunning venue on a cliff overlooking the ocean after considering the many picturesque options available on the property for the wedding ceremony. We were able to plan a lot in three days on the island with the guidance of Eusi Skeete with Barbados Tourism and his team, who went above and beyond to welcome us and make the process and every event and the chef experience amazing for everyone.”
Andrew Browne Photography
05
Decor Details
The romantic use of florals and glamorous touches of sparkle made up the decor done by Robert Carter of Petals Paradise Inc. And nothing beats the sea as a backdrop.
Andrew Browne Photography
06
Double Decor
Another shot of how the venue was decorated because…why not?
Andrew Browne Photography
07
Overcoming Obstacles
The couple had to reschedule their wedding three times in two years due to COVID and personal family hurdles. But when they made it to their big day, it was all worth the wait. “If the last year has taught us anything, it is that the most important thing is really appreciating the time you have with loved ones and celebrating that love. Even though there were challenges and obstacles and original plans and venue locations got changed many times, we were still determined to get married before the end of 2021 and start the new year as husband and wife. Despite all the challenges we endure in life, the important thing is to have faith and know that love will prevail and that you enjoy this life moment.”
08
She Said Yes (Also to the Dress)
Huda always knew that when she got married, she would get her gown from Kleinfeld in NYC, the famous bridal boutique featured on ‘Say Yes to the Dress.’ She ended up appearing on the show with her mother, Priscilla, and good friend, Wanda Durant (mother of NBA star Kevin). After trying on three dresses, she chose the Anastasia ball gown, crafted by designer and the show’s star, Randy Fenoli.
“Picking your wedding dress is a once in a lifetime moment and I was so grateful to be able to find a wedding dress that was perfect for our wedding,” Huda says.
Andrew Browne Photography
09
Memorable Moments
Major moments for the couple include getting to say “I do” in front of loved ones near and far on live stream and getting well-wishes from celeb friends in video form (including from Chris Tucker, Eddie Levert, Robert Townsend, Doug E. Fresh and more). But nothing was better than just being around their friends and family, having their support. “For me the most heartwarming moments were sitting back and taking a moment to look around and take it all in. To see loved ones and close friends in Barbados helping us celebrate our love is a moment I will never forget,” Huda says.
Andrew Browne Photography
10
Let Them Eat Cake
This stunning tiered cake was made by Chef Javon Cummins of Aromatics Barbados.
Priscilla Clarke
11
Quadruple the Treats
For the wedding day of a chef, the food can’t just be anything (nor the usual “boring short rib and chicken plate” as Huda says). And being in Barbados, the couple wanted the food to celebrate that culture. With help from the Tourism board, they were able to be fed by some of the best culinary talents.
“We were elated when they curated four of the top chefs of Barbados to come in and do a special presentation of their signature dishes for our guests. These talented chefs gave us a food tour through the culinary history and future of Barbados,” Huda says. “As a chef I was in food heaven.”
The chefs included Damian Leach (flying fish tacos and Caribbean lobster bisque), Trevon Stoute (slow-cooked Tagine lamb), Creig Greenidge (macaroni pie and slow-roasted cajun chicken) and Javon Cummins (wedding cake and dessert table).
Priscilla Clarke
12
What the Future Holds
“Now that we have said I do, we feel so blessed and look forward to the next chapter of our lives and building a family and growing older, sexier, and even more wise,” the couple say. “We look forward to seeing what God has in store for us and enjoying each and every moment that we share. We look forward to stealing quiet moments and passionate kisses while we do the dishes. We look forward to small celebrations and birthday wishes. We look forward to always waking up to our soulmate’s smile. We look forward to just being excited about being newlyweds for a while. We look forward to continuing to lay the foundation for forever and celebrating the life we will continue to build together.”