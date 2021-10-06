Bridal Bliss: Candice And Evan’s Oceanside Wedding In Atlantic City Was A “Dream” Come True

Beau Ridge Photography

When Evan came into Candice’s life in 2014, it was at a time when those around her were telling her she needed to prioritize looking for love in the same way she prioritized her work. Her colleagues and employees were so serious about it they threatened to make a Tinder profile for her, pushing her into action.

“Clearly they thought I needed a boyfriend,” she jokes, thinking back to her single days. At their behest, she set up an account, worked on her profile and was surprised to find that she immediately matched with Evan. Her first impression from their conversation was that he was nice. She also gleaned that he was “serious” about getting to know her, because he asked her to meet up with him for dinner. From there, sparks flew.

“When Evan walked into the restaurant, I immediately thought he was extremely handsome in person,” she says. “He had a classic grown man swag about him. From the minute we started talking at that restaurant I knew that we would be together and we have been together ever since.”

Evan also walked away from their first meeting knowing she was something special. As they went from dating to a serious relationship over the years, that feeling was affirmed.

“When I first met Candice, I was blown away by her positivity and encouraging ways,” he says. “I’ve never been so encouraged by someone to really show what I could do and [who] also enjoyed doing so many things with me. We laughed, traveled, dined, and enjoyed each other’s company. She encouraged and supported me in [ways] I never knew and I started to feel like we could do anything together. I loved our time together and time apart became harder and harder. That’s when I knew I found the one.”

After a proposal on a day that Candice now credits as the “best worst day of my life” (more on that later), the couple looked ahead to their future. Despite having to postpone their nuptials for an entire year due to COVID, they made their love official on July 5, 2021 in front of the family and friends they couldn’t imagine celebrating without the year prior. They said “I do” near the ocean in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Our wedding day was a dream,” she says in retrospect. “Every detail was perfect. It was more than I could ever ask for.”

Learn more about their love story and see the photos from their big day. The gallery includes dreamy shots next to the ocean, the bride’s epic outfit change, and the good time had by all as these two became one.

